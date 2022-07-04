Kelseys Original Roadhouse showcases their legendary Four Cheese Spinach Dip in a new Out of Home campaign

"Our Four Cheese Spinach Dip is one item that has become synonymous with the brand for much of our forty-year history," says Shannon Lawler, Director of Marketing, Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "It's a menu item that is truly loved by our guests and social media followers and is often imitated, but never duplicated.."

The billboards were carefully curated with lighthearted sayings including "Dip Dip Hooray" and "Oops we Dipped it Again" to capture guests' attention. The locations of the billboards align with Kelseys' road trip brand positioning, placed on routes to popular summer road-trip destinations and in proximity to the 67 Kelseys locations. These include Barrie, Hamilton, London, Mississauga, Moncton, Oshawa, Ottawa, Peterborough, St. Johns and Toronto.

The campaign is coupled with a Kelseys equity TV spot, "Take a Trip Down the Block," digital ads, influencer activations and a direct mailer. This campaign is amplified through a free Four Cheese Spinach Dip offer on Kelseys.ca and the opportunity to win free Spinach Dip for a year by taking the #dipchallenge.

The campaign was created by Toronto-based Ostrich Studios, with the agency-production hybrid managing all creative duties. Genuine Media executed the media buy, which managed all the billboard and digital ad buys.

Visit Kelseys.ca for a FREE Spinach Dip offer!

About Kelsey's Original Roadhouse

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, since 1978. With 67 locations across Canada primarily in Ontario, as well as Moncton, New Brunswick, and St. Johns, Newfoundland. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Fionn MacCool's, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of March 27, 2022, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,251 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Ostrich:

Established in 2018, OstrichCo is a brand, digital innovation & product development studio based out of Toronto & NYC. Ostrich collapses brand design, technology, media & production into one fluid workstream to bring new ideas & innovations to market faster, cost-effectively and with a more compelling connection to human need. // Founding Network Member: By The Network | bythenetwork.com

