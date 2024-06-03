Kelseys Original Roadhouse introduces Names-of-the-Day Promotion!

VAUGHAN, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Kelseys Original Roadhouse is getting "personal" this summer by introducing its Names of the Day Promotion where lucky guests can win a free Spinach Dip if their name is chosen!

Beginning today, National Cheese Day, until June 9, Kelseys is giving away FREE made in-house, Four Cheese Spinach Dip to guests with one of three pre-selected names of the day, Mambo No. 5 style. If you see your name on Kelseys social media pages, all you have to do is show your ID at your local Kelseys and follow them on Instagram to redeem - it's that simple!

Kelseys is giving away FREE made in-house, Four Cheese Spinach Dip to guests during their Names-of-the-Day Promotion until June 9th. (CNW Group/Kelseys Original Roadhouse)

"To celebrate National Cheese Day, we wanted to treat as many guests as possible to our favourite cheesy dish," says Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer. "The Name of the Day campaign began as a playful promotion at our Kelseys restaurant in Moncton, New Brunswick ( @KelseysMoncton ) and the rest is history. It became so popular we thought why not let everyone in on the fun?" adds Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer.

Kelseys will announce the three names of the day on their Instagram ( @KelseysRoadhouse ) and Facebook (@KelseysRoadhouse) pages and Guests with the same first name can get a free Four Cheese Spinach Dip. Follow in on the fun to see if your name is mentioned!

*Free Spinach Dip is only valid if your name is announced for that day only. First names only, valid ID must be shown upon request. No minimum purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offer at participating locations. No cash value. Add-ons are extra.

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Since 1978, Kelseys has been Canada's original roadhouse with 67 locations across Canada. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

SOURCE Kelseys Original Roadhouse

For further information: Jessica Mantini, Brand Manager, [email protected]