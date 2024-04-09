Kelseys Original Roadhouse announces new partnership with BGC Canada (Formerly the Boys & Girls Club of Canada)

Kelseys celebrates its partnership with BGC Canada and looks forward to supporting children and youth in local Kelseys communities.

VAUGHAN, ON, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Kelseys Original Roadhouse has announced a partnership with BGC Canada to support the development of children and youth in local communities through in-restaurant initiatives and franchisee partnerships.

Guests visiting the Roadhouse can make a $5 donation to BGC Canada through the Kelseys Kids Card program and receive 3 FREE Kelseys Kids meals in return*. In addition to the Kids Card Program, guests can treat their children to a 'Baby Shark Lemonade' drink where 25 cents of the proceeds go to BGC Canada on every purchase.

"Supporting our local communities drives us at Kelseys, with our Roadhouse reaching 65 different communities across Ontario and 2 in Eastern Canada. We are proud to partner with an organization like BGC that makes such a positive impact by empowering young people, many of them being our guests and hopefully some future team members" says Shannon Lawler, COO of Kelseys.

BGC Canada is Canada's largest dedicated child and youth-serving organization. Through life-changing programs, community-based services, and positive relationships, they help kids and teens develop the skills they need to succeed. With before- and after-school care and childcare services, BGC Canada addresses the growing complexity of challenges facing children and youth today.

Children and youth deserve a safe, supportive, and enriching environment where they can develop the skills and confidence they'll need to flourish," said Owen Charters, President & CEO of BGC Canada. "We are grateful for the support of the Kelseys team and their guests who are contributing to the work that we do. Together, we're making a positive impact on the lives of countless young people in communities across Canada.

To learn more about the partnership or to donate, visit the closest Kelseys Original Roadhouse near you.

*Some restrictions apply. Valid on the next visit after purchase. Valid until June 2024.

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, since 1978, with over 67 locations across Canada primarily in Ontario, Moncton, New Brunswick, and St. Johns, Newfoundland. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelsey's. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink, and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different - a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our Middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story, and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth-serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 635 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more.

Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

