KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Special Olympics Canada, in partnership with the City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna, is pleased to announce Kelowna, British Columbia as the host city for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2028.

The 2028 Games, taking place from February 28 to March 4, 2028, is themed "Empowering Athletes, Inspiring Generations," and will be the first-ever Special Olympics Canada Winter Games held in British Columbia. Building on the legacy of the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games hosted in Vancouver in 2014, the Kelowna Games will leave a lasting impact for athletes, their families, volunteers, and the broader community.

In recent years, Kelowna has emerged as a trusted host for major sporting and cultural events, recognized for delivering exceptional experiences at both the athlete and community level. Hosting the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in 2028 underscores the city's capacity to welcome the nation and will generate a forecasted economic impact of more than $7 million, supporting local businesses and strengthening the region's year-round visitor economy.

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games will welcome approximately 1,300 participants, including athletes and coaches, competing across eight winter sports: curling, figure skating, speed skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, five-pin bowling, snowshoeing, and floor hockey or floorball. Competitions will be hosted at seven venues throughout the city, with Kelowna also welcoming event officials, honoured guests, and friends and family from across Canada.

In addition to its national impact, the Kelowna 2028 Games will serve as the qualifying event for athletes to represent Special Olympics Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Switzerland in 2029, where competitors from more than 100 countries will compete on the world stage.

As Kelowna prepares to welcome the nation in 2028, the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games promise not only extraordinary athletic performances, but a powerful celebration of inclusion, determination, and community, leaving a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

About Special Olympics Canada

Established in 1974, the Canadian chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 41,000 athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada.

For more information, visit specialolympics.ca or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpecialOCanada.

About Tourism Kelowna

Located on the traditional, unceded territory of the syilx Okanagan People, Tourism Kelowna is the Destination Marketing & Management Organization (DMO) for Kelowna and the Central Okanagan. Recently designated Canada's first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Kelowna is a city shaped by collaboration, creativity, and a deep connection to the land. Known for its natural beauty and entrepreneurial spirit, the region brings together cultural vibrancy, four-season outdoor adventure, and a thriving food, wine, and craft beverage scene - offering rich, immersive experiences that invite visitors to slow down, connect, and savour the essence of the Okanagan. As a community, we champion sustainability, diversity, and thoughtful growth, investing in a resilient tourism industry that contributes 2.4 billion in economic impact to support local business and enrich the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. tourismkelowna.com .

SOURCE Special Olympics Canada

Media Contacts: Tourism Kelowna: Lindsay Kelm, Travel Media & Communications, [email protected], 250-861-1515 ext. 204; City of Kelowna: Cassie Brannagan, Community Communications Manager, [email protected], 250-317-1608; Special Olympics Canada: Sarah Barker, VP Brand, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]