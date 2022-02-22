Kellogg's* Vector* Celebrates Rec Sports' Return by Turning Couches into Sports Bags

"People who love Vector crave sports. Being able to get back on the ice, the court or the field is a big moment and we want to support them in making that happen," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "With whole grains, vitamins and minerals to provide protein and sustained energy, Vector has always energized Canadians' passion for an active lifestyle and the Off The Couch Bags are another way we are helping Canadians celebrate the exciting and long-awaited return to sport."

Handcrafted in Canada, the Off the Couch Bags are made from actual, pre-loved couches purchased from a community-focused charitable organization and created specifically for Canadian's favourite sports. The line-up includes:

The Socctional – A soccer bag to help you hop off and throw on those cleats

– A soccer bag to help you hop off and throw on those cleats The 40-Loveseat – Top your local ladder with this lovely periwinkle racquet bag

– Top your local ladder with this lovely periwinkle racquet bag The Ol' Leather – A baseball bag made of worked-in-to-perfection couch leather

– A baseball bag made of worked-in-to-perfection couch leather The Chestpressterfield – A couch got ripped so you can too with this gym bag

– A couch got ripped so you can too with this gym bag The Slapshottoman – Go from recliner to first-liner with this hockey bag

"After being benched for so long on our couches, it was important that Vector be a part of getting athletes back to the sports they love," adds Steve Persico, Co-Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett Toronto. "Ripping up the couches we've been stuck on and turning them into sports bags is a symbol of turning our pent-up energy into something positive as we finally get back in the game."

LINK TO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/fMhnb7RJuV8

The Vector Off the Couch Bags campaign is running online with social and digital video ads driving to the website – OffTheCouchBags.ca – for more details. Strategy and creative was led by Leo Burnett Toronto with media buying by Starcom and PR communications by Strategic Objectives.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods and brands, and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2022, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

For further information: Kellogg Canada Media Hotline, 905.290.5416, [email protected]