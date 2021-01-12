Kellogg's* Special K* Launches "Prove It Day" with Kaitlyn Bristowe to Help Inspire Canadians

Special K transforms "Ditch New Year's Resolution Day" on January 17

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - January 17 is known as "Ditch New Year's Resolutions Day" – the day when Canadians often stray from our best intentions and fall back into old habits. This year, Special K is out to inspire positive change by transforming January 17 into "Prove It Day" with some help from Kaitlyn Bristowe – ABC's Dancing with the Stars 2020 winner of the 29th season, former Bachelorette, and podcaster. Revolving around Special K's mantra, "Prove It Day" focuses on helping Canadians reach their goals in 2021 with Ms. Bristowe providing insight on her own experiences and her personal approach to meeting challenges head-on.

When is a Cereal Box More than a Cereal Box?

An astounding 84 percent of Canadians admit they don't keep their resolutions**. One of the top resolutions for almost half of us (48 percent) is to eat healthier**, falling just behind fitness at 51 percent. That's where Special K can make a positive difference on "Prove It Day" and beyond. This unique promotion actually turns your Special K box into a prize generator. On January 17, Canadians can simply visit proveitday.ca to scan their Special K cereal barcode and unlock motivational prizes. Every box offers the chance to win an inspirational prize like exercise bikes, fitness trackers, water bottles, yoga mats, and a year's supply of Special K, among others. And every day of the year, Special K is there to provide a simple and delicious way to help Canadians stay focused and go after their healthier goals.

"People often make these grand resolutions around complicated or extreme diet choices," says Kaitlyn Bristowe. "It's no wonder we often get overwhelmed and give up. Instead, I find that small changes, like eating Special K, can have a substantial impact on helping me reach my goals. The simplicity of choosing Special K makes my journey forward easier because it contains the nutrients to help keep me going – and that's exactly what healthier eating is supposed to be all about."

Positive Partnership

Special K teamed up with Kaitlyn Bristowe because of her common-sense attitude towards health and fitness and her ability to continually push herself forward, even when the going gets tough. Kaitlyn was born in Leduc, Alberta and moved to British Columbia on a dance scholarship. A former spin class instructor, Kaitlyn knows first-hand how hard it can feel to overcome obstacles – often in the public eye. When her three-year engagement to her Bachelorette finalist ended, she focused on her many other endeavours like her podcast, launching her wine label, and releasing her debut single, dedicated to her new love. Even her journey on this season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars was plagued by self doubt as a result of low scores and was threatened by a painful foot injury that put her ability to compete in jeopardy. But she persevered and was crowned the Mirrorball Champion – alongside her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

"You have the goals. Special K has the nutrients that matter," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing and Nutrition, Kellogg Canada. "At Special K, Prove It is our everyday mantra for success. We believe that the difference between a goal-setter and a goal-getter is more than just one letter. That's why we are introducing Prove It Day – to let Canadians know that we've got their back and are here to help make it easier to stick to those resolutions."

Making Every Bite Count

Special K is formulated to make every delicious bite count. Featuring ingredients selected for their inherent nourishment, Special K is made with fibre, wholegrain and real ingredients to help Canadians achieve their healthier eating goals. The "Prove It Day" box scan promotion will be valid on an extensive range of participating Special K cereal and snack products including NEW! Special K Whole Blueberries Cereal – the newest flavour addition that is bursting with real, whole blueberries nestled with crunchy flakes of whole grain wheat and rice. A complete list of participating products can be found at proveitday.ca.

Special K is also inviting Canadians to share their own inspirational messages and images of their Special K box barcode reveal on "Prove It Day" using #ProveItDay. To learn more about Special K, its mission and its products, please visit www.specialk.ca.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.



* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

** Maru Voice Canada Online Survey. n=1,508 representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Oct. 2020.

