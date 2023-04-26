Kellogg Canada Turns Back Time with Limited-Edition Retro Packaging of Four Fab Favourites

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Groovy! Kellogg Canada is turning back time by introducing totally tubular, limited-edition retro packaging on four fab favourites – Frosted Flakes*, Froot Loops*, Rice Krispies* and Corn Flakes*. Kellogg's cereals have been family staples for more than 100 years, and these far-out throwbacks of bodacious cereal boxes from the '70s, '80s and '90s feature iconic mascots as well as fun cereal facts. Only available until the end of May 2023 while supplies last, cool cats will want to hurry to get their collectible boxes before they are gone.

"Our collective memories flash back to those familiar Kellogg's cereal boxes that sat on our breakfast table every morning while we were growing up," says Emma Eriksson, Vice President Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellogg Canada. "Whether it was Toucan Sam*, Tony the Tiger*, Cornelius* (the Corn Flakes rooster) or Snap! Crackle! and Pop!*, these images are remembered fondly in the hearts of Canadians who can now share them with their own families with our Kellogg's Retro Series. The nostalgic designs will take Canadians back in time, while the cereal provides the easy, convenient nutrition that today's consumers demand."

A Taste of Youth – Can you Dig It?

Here are the four featured cereals in the Kellogg's Retro Series as well as the low-down on each one's funky history:

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes – A History of Gr-r-reatness

Tony the Tiger* – the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes beloved mascot – has come a long way! Today, the slogan, "They're Gr-r-reat" is instantly recognized by countless Canadians, with Tony even being voted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2004. But back in 1952 when Frosted Flakes cereal was launched, Tony had to compete for the mascot gig against a Kangaroo, an Elephant and a Gnu. Tony won paws down, and Kellogg's has never looked back… until now. Having first launched in Canada , the retro Frosted Flakes box features design elements from the 1970s and 1980s – including a two-dimensional tiger poised to dig his spoon into a bowl of Frosted Flakes cereal. Featuring the same gr-r-reat taste since the beginning, today's Frosted Flakes cereal is a source of 7 vitamins and minerals with no artificial flavours or colours.

Kellogg's Froot Loops – The Bird's Word

First launched in Canada 1964, Toucan Sam has never looked better! A spokes-bird for the brand since day one, the retro pack features Toucan Sam sporting his original beak with three colour stripes to match the colours of the cereal – red, orange and yellow. Over the years, the number of "frooty" colours both in the bowl and on his beak have grown, and the slogan, "Follow your nose" was hatched in 1971. Since those early days, the Froot Loops recipe has been tweaked to deliver the fruity taste everyone loves with no artificial colours or flavours and to include whole grains to help increase the nation's fibre intake.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies – The Cereal Heard 'Round the World

Rice Krispies cereal was introduced in 1927 and became an instant hit due to its crispy texture, its delicate flavour, and the unique sound the cereal makes in milk. Like nothing else on the market, the brand started using the descriptive words, "Snap! Crackle! Pop!" in ads in 1929, and then the elf character of Snap! made his debut on cereal boxes in 1933. The first mascot ever created by Kellogg's, Snap! was joined later that year by Crackle! and Pop! and this trio has been making beautiful music ever since. The new retro packaging features the beloved elves from the 1970s, but the real magic lies inside the box – simple goodness that starts with a single grain of rice, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or in delicious, homemade treats. Sounds good!

Kellogg's Corn Flakes – The Flake that Started it All

In 1906, W.K. Kellogg founded the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company with Toasted Corn Flakes as its first product. Legend has it that these Kellogg's Corn Flakes were created by accident; nevertheless, the newfound concept started a breakfast revolution. The original cereal – Kellogg's Corn Flakes – is virtually unchanged today, almost 120 years later, and graces both breakfast bowls and a myriad of recipes. The brand's green rooster mascot, Cornelius "Corny" Rooster, got "crowing" for the brand in 1957 and the new retro pack features the popular, stylized version of Corny from back in the day. With only 3 grams of sugar per serving and 6 essential nutrients, Kellogg's Corn Flakes remains a feather in the company's cap.

A True "Throw" Back – The Kellogg Flying Disc Offer

As part of its Retro Series Cereal Box release, Kellogg Canada is offering a special promotion featuring four flying discs, each showcasing a different lovable mascot. Here's how to get your hands on these hip discs:

Buy two specially marked boxes of Kellogg's cereal from the Retro Series Scan your receipt and register on the Retro Promo web page at EN: www.kelloggs.ca/RetroPromo; FR: www.kelloggs.ca/PromoRetro Select your favourite design Get primed for this primo promo to be delivered to your home

Cool Beans! Cooler Cereal.

Whether you have fond memories of these nostalgic boxes, adore all things retro, or simply love cereal, the Kellogg's Retro series is sure to take your breakfast experience to the max. Look for the retro packs on grocery store shelves now until May 31 (or while supplies last).

