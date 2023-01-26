Kellogg Canada Delivers Delicious & Exciting New Innovation Line-Up for 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian food consumers want it all. Our busy lives demand convenient products and we will not sacrifice taste. We care about nutrition but also crave the occasional indulgence. We desire fresh and new, but also find comfort in the familiar. It's a tall order, but Kellogg Canada is heeding the call and delivering an extensive line-up of new product offerings that will make mouths water and households happy. Here's what's in store to help kick-off a delicious and nutritious 2023 for Canadians from coast to coast to coast:

Vector Apple Cinnamon Crunch Cereal – High-protein cereal has never tasted so good! The slightly sweet, homey goodness of apples and cinnamon mash up in every spoonful of this new Vector flavour. Packing a delicious punch of 10 g of protein, Vector Apple Cinnamon Crunch also features 14 g of whole grains and 11 vitamins and minerals. A delicious way to help power your day and be ready when sports call.

Special K Cinnamon Pecan Cereal – Doing something good for yourself has never been so easy – or tasty. This must-try addition to the Special K family features crunchy whole grain flakes with real pecan pieces and warm cinnamon for a delicious, nutty experience. While it tastes like a treat, Special K Cinnamon Pecan Cereal is high in fibre, made with whole grains and is a source of 10 vitamins and minerals. Very special indeed.

Maple Cinnamon Frosted Flakes Cereal – How do you top Frosted Flakes? With beloved maple flavour and cinnamon! A source of 6 vitamins and minerals, this new flavour combo is gr-r-reat in a bowl with your favourite milk or milk alternative for breakfast or as a sweet snack straight from the box when you're watching the game. Plus, it's personally approved by Tony the Tiger.

Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal – Brownies for breakfast? No, you're not dreaming. New Krave Brownie Flavour cereal will have you jumping out of bed in the morning or rushing home at snack time. And it's not just all decadence. Krave Brownie Flavour Cereal is made with whole grains and is a source of 7 vitamins and minerals, so let your chocolatey cravings go wild.

Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal – We all know that alluring aroma and now the world-famous taste is coming to a breakfast bowl near you. Kellogg's Cinnabon cereal offers a classic cinnamon roll swirl shape that delivers a crunchy texture bursting with warm cinnamon bakery notes, specks of real cinnamon and delicious, sweet icing flavour. And this multi-grain cereal is a source of 7 vitamins and minerals. Sweet dreams are made of these.

Kashi Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal – A new spin on a Canadian classic, this bite-sized, light and crispy waffle cereal features the taste of Canadian maple syrup and notes of warm cinnamon. Striking the ideal balance of great flavour and nutrition, Kashi Maple Waffle Crisp Cereal is made with minimally processed, natural ingredients and contains no artificial flavours or colours. Like a hug in a bowl, this cereal provides a source of fibre and whole grains that the entire family is sure to love.

Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – Elevate my Eggo! The popular Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffle is getting a mouth-watering make-over and adding three new flavours to the family. The new recipe for Eggo Thick & Fluffy Original flavour features Madagascar Vanilla, and the new Cinnamon Brown Sugar flavour contains more of both to amplify the delicious taste. Brand new flavours include Strawberry Delight and Blueberry, both with visible bits of fruit baked in, and a Whole Grain variety with 11 g of whole grain. Good as a quick, warm, indulgent snack, these flavours are bigger, bolder and more adventurous. It's next level Eggo.

Pringles Scorchin' Potato Chips – Crave the uncomfortable. Pringles, famous for its mind-blowing flavour creations, is dialing up the heat by adding a spicy kick on top of some of its most beloved "flavourites." At first taste, these are true to the traditional Pringles flavours, but watch out for that spicy kick that comes immediately afterward – a perfect Pringles balance of flavour and heat:

Pringles Scorchin' BBQ Flavour Potato Chips – with smoky, sweet brown molasses and complex tomato, onion and garlic notes, these BBQ chips rival the heat of any grill thanks to the cayenne pepper heat

Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Flavour Potato Chips – rich, hot cheddar taste is accented with a hint of sour cream and salt, and then shocked with cayenne pepper heat

Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Flavoured Potato Chips – green onion, garlic, salt, and sour cream are blasted with a burst of cayenne pepper

Pringles Ranch Flavoured Potato Chips – Giddy up! It started as a dressing, found fame as a dip, now it's conquering the snack world as a Pringles chip. Since Pringles is known for delivering insanely accurate food experiences bursting with flavour, you know this one is going to be good.

Rice Krispies Squares Homestyle Bars – Experience big-time flavour and fun with the new Rice Krispies Squares Homestyle Bars that are 50 % bigger than the 22 g Rice Krispies Squares Bars and packed with pockets of melted marshmallows throughout to craft the thickest, gooiest homestyle recipe.

RXBAR Vanilla Almond – What contains 3 egg whites, 7 almonds, 4 cashews, 2 dates, and real vanilla? Every RXBAR Vanilla Almond Protein Bar, the newest flavour addition to the popular RXBAR range. Already a big hit south of the border, it is minimally processed, features natural ingredients and no added sugar. And with 12 g of protein, this bar is far from "plain vanilla."

"We want to add a little brightness to the lives of Canadians with innovative new products that meet household needs throughout the day," says Emma Eriksson, Vice President Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we know household habits are evolving. Our innovation experts have been working overtime to create these new products to provide Canadians what they need, when they need it. We can't wait for everyone to try them."

