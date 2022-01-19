Kelburn Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Centre Announces New Ownership, New Leadership and New Modalities

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Kelburn Recovery Centre is pleased to announce that Dr. Ian Rabb, addiction treatment and clinic operations veteran has recently joined as Managing Director.

Dr Ian Rabb recently named Chief Clinics Officer for Universal Ibogaine Inc ((TSXV: IBO), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, effective November 15th 2021. Universal Ibogaine acquired the Kelburn Clinic in October of 2021.

Kate Bloy, renowned addiction treatment psychotherapist and psychedelic therapy pioneer, has also joined the team at Kelburn as Clinical Director.

Did you know: That 1 in 5 Canadians are affected by addiction?

Dr Ian Rabb stated, "At Kelburn Recovery Centre, we recognize addiction is a treatable illness; we provide substance use and mental health treatment in a private setting to ensure confidentiality. We are committed to a holistic approach to healing. Mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health are considered in every program. Each guest receives trauma informed therapies & evidence-based treatments individualized for their own situation."

Kelburn covers a wide range of needs, from outpatient therapy to short-term detox stays and multi-month treatment for mental health and substance use disorders.

Dr Ian Rabb – Managing Director, Kelburn Recovery Centre/ Chief Clinic Officer, Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Dr Ian Rabb is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in Addiction Treatment in Canada today. Dr. Ian Rabb is a certified Interventionist and addictions specialist who has helped thousands of people overcome addiction. In his 20 years of sobriety, he founded Two Ten Recovery and Destiny House — Winnipeg's only sober living housing organization, was the founding member of Aurora Recovery Centre and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development at Edgewood Health Network, Canada's only national addiction treatment center brand.

Dr. Rabb has served on the board of directors of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, he was Chair of a forum for VOICES, which provides services for transitioning foster youth. Ian led the Homelessness Task Force in 2014, served on the inaugural board of End Homelessness Winnipeg, and sat on the Community Advisory Board for The Homelessness Partnering Strategy. He has further played an active role on the board of the Jewish Child and Family Services, the Children's Hospital Foundation, and the Health Science Centre Foundation.

Did you know: Opioid overdose is the leading cause of death in people under 50?

Ian says "In my 20 years in the addiction recovery business I have not seen anything that has the power of Ibogaine to disrupt the devastating effects of addiction. The opportunity to join the leadership team of Universal Ibogaine and as managing director of Kelburn Recovery Centre, where we intend to revolutionize addiction treatment, was something I could not refuse."

Ian added, "We would like to thank Josephine D'Andrea for her years of dedication and work at Kelburn Recovery Centre. She has decided to move forward with her next endeavor."

Kate Bloy – Clinical Director, Kelburn Recovery

Kate Bloy has been a professional psychotherapist for 14 years and is the Founder and CEO of Therapeutic Alliance, a private therapy practice in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She has been working in the addictions field for over 12 years, heading up therapy programs in Manitoba including the St. Raphael Wellness Centre and the Aurora Treatment Centre as well as successfully treating people with addiction issues within her private practice.

Kate is a leader in the psychedelic psychotherapy field, serving as the President of the Psychedelic Society of Winnipeg and as Coordinator of Psychedelic Harm Reduction Services with Winnipeg Folk Festival. She studied the clinical use of psychedelics, including ibogaine, with organizations including Medicinal Mindfulness, Fluence, Mt. Tam Integration, Iboga Soul and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies.

In her own words, Kate describes herself as "a guide, helping people connect with their inner healing wisdom and integrating these experiences to optimize their potential and well-being."

About Kelburn Recovery Centre:

Conveniently located in St. Adolphe, 7 kms south of Winnipeg. Kelburn Recovery Centre is a unique executive property on 45 beautiful acres along the Red River, approx. 30 minutes from Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Kelburn Recovery Centre is ideally located for visits by family and outings into the Winnipeg area.

A 10,000 square foot executive residential home with bedrooms for 10 guests

Indoor sauna, Games room, Great room and more

A 9 -hole PGA standard, Executive Golf Course designed by Golf Course Architect, David Grant

Strategically placed BBQ's, allowing for family visits

Three beautiful lakes and a brook with all seasons walking paths

The property is lined with mature oak and pine trees for confidentiality, privacy and beauty

