Keep Your Customers with BizReboot.ca

Comms company offering packages to help businesses survive the second wave

Please view our new video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/o7E2xDoY61g

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Now's the time to let people know what precautions you're taking against the new spread of Covid 19.

The second wave is spreading. Governments are waffling on restrictions, confusing more and more people, prompting them to steer clear of local businesses – unless those businesses can assure them that they're on top of the latest precautions. Those that don't face another serious loss of income, or worse, bankruptcy

Stay in business with BizReboot.ca.

BizReboot.ca is the easiest way to keep your customers in the know about your anti-Covid practices. BizReboot.ca is offering pre-made and custom-made communications packages. These packages include a DIY microsite, allowing companies to specify which industry-specific precautions they're taking, as well as an extensive, cross-platform social media plan. By subscribing, small businesses have the best chance of remaining viable throughout the pandemic.

"Small businesses are being threatened yet again," says Debra Workman-Saulnier, one of the partners in the venture. "We want to make sure that the growing second wave doesn't put them out of business entirely. That's why we're out to help them retain, as well as expand, their customer base."

To help as many small businesses as possible, the BizReboot.ca toolkits are suited to a variety of budgets. "Whether you're a contractor, a restaurant, a fitness or recreational club, a private school, or a larger business looking to outsource your social media presence," adds Workman-Saulnier, "there's a package for you."

As the company's slogan attests, "Let customers old and new know that they can come to you."

SOURCE BizReboot

For further information: For more information go to BizReboot.ca or call 613-903-9776.