KEEN Canada Supports British Columbia Wildfire Relief and Encourages Canadians to Act Now to Double Their Donations

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The wildfires in British Columbia are devasting to families, communities and outdoor enthusiasts alike. To help with relief efforts, KEEN, Inc. (KEEN) – the global footwear brand on a mission to make the outside more inclusive and accessible to all – has made a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 British Columbia Fires Appeal and is encouraging all Canadians to support this vital cause. And the time to act is now. Through to the end of the year, all donations are being matched by the Government of British Columbia, so every donation has double the impact.

"We know the outside is a powerful place for people, mentally and physically," says Rob Brydges, General Manager, KEEN Canada. "So when we witnessed the stunning beauty of British Columbia being ravaged by such destruction, we knew we had to take action. With much of this majestic province at risk due to extreme weather conditions, it falls on all of us to help families and communities in need."

How You Can Help

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires. Learn more and donate now at www.redcross.ca.

This donation from KEEN is part of "The KEEN Effect", the Company's social and environmental justice program that funds programs such as access and inclusion outside, disaster relief and protecting wild spaces.

About KEEN:

Driven by a passion to make the outside and trades accessible for all, KEEN is a values-led, family-owned footwear brand from Portland, Oregon committed to creating original and versatile products, enhancing lives, and inspiring adventures outside. Founded in 2003, it launched a revolution in the industry with the debut of the Newport adventure sandal. It continues to launch game-changing products and establish new standards for performance, comfort, and design while actively working to Detox the Planet. The brand formalized its values commitment under the banner of The KEEN Effect. Learn more at www.keenfootwear.com

