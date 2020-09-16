InsurTech leader supports brokers with solutions that combine Vertafore's unparalleled innovation with uniquely Canadian expertise

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Keal™ Technology, the Canadian subsidiary of North American InsurTech leader Vertafore, today announced that it is rebranding to Vertafore Canada, reinforcing its commitment to industry-leading technology for Canadian insurance brokers.

It has been a year of transformation for Keal, including the appointments of a new General Manager and a new product leader, the launch of a new Cloud platform and the introduction of InsurLink to the Canadian marketplace. This rebrand is part of the company's strategy to deliver value to Canadian brokers through the strengthening of the Canadian leadership team and a renewed focus on bringing innovation to market.

"Given our commitment to deliver more innovation to Canada through a stronger alignment with Vertafore, it's a natural next step to rebrand from Keal to Vertafore Canada," noted Dimitrios Argitis, GM and VP of Vertafore Canada. "Leveraging the power of Vertafore is enabling us to bring the right solutions to Canadian brokers by bringing together the best of both worlds."

Transformative InsurTech for Canadian brokers

Along with its new name, Vertafore Canada is renewing its focus on innovation while remaining proudly Canadian. The strategy of introducing leading Vertafore products adapted for the unique needs of Canadian brokers is an unmatched value proposition. This combination will translate into products and services that will allow Canadian brokers to better optimize and simplify their processes, while also accelerating their distribution channels.

Further innovation ahead

InsurLink™ is a prime example of what customers can expect. It is an industry leading solution developed by Vertafore, which the Vertafore Canada Center of Excellence adapted.

Later in the year, InsurLink will be further enhanced to accept payments online via partnership within Vertafore's Orange Partner Program in addition to a wider list of payment processors unique to the Canadian marketplace. Vertafore Canada will also add payment functionality to their homegrown SIG BMS solution.

"I can only imagine how Canadian brokers will benefit from having access to all these innovations from Vertafore, the main InsurTech provider in the United States, in addition to a Center of Excellence located here in Canada and other local resources!" stated Daniel Forget, President, Jolicoeur Savard Assurance Inc.

To learn more about Vertafore Canada, visit www.vertafore.ca.

About Vertafore Canada (Formerly Keal Technology)

Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. It offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. Vertafore Canada is the new name for Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada, acquired by Vertafore in 2016.

©2020 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

