KD® Mac N' Cheese Unveils First Rebrand in Nearly Ten Years, Marking the Next Era for the Brand

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, KD, Canada's original mac n' cheese, unveils its first rebrand in nearly a decade. The new design leans into the attributes that make KD unapologetically unique: its deep-rooted connection with consumers, its iconic noodle, and its one-of-a-kind cheesy taste. The rebrand celebrates KD's legacy with new, contemporary elements to appeal to the younger generation and signals its bold vision for what's to come. Propelling the brand into a new era, the rebrand incorporates a new logo, packaging, and revamped brand platform Gotta be KD.

For the past 80 years, KD has grown to become a household staple satisfying consumer cravings and delivering emotional satisfaction no matter what stage of life you're in. As the brand aims to adapt to consumers' changing needs and lifestyles, the rebrand marks a new era for KD to delight Canadians with unique and authentic experiences, reminding them of all the crave-worthy moments and occasions that KD can be a part of.

"Today's societal pressures can make it difficult to find moments to escape the noise and reconnect with your true self, but when Canadians sit down with a bowl of KD, it's like experiencing a deep personal connection with their favorite dish – especially when it's personally customized and prepared just the way they like it," says Scott Lougheed, Associate Director, Marketing at Kraft Heinz. "As a brand that has always celebrated originality and self-expression, the 'Gotta be KD' platform empowers people to embrace their true selves, creatively showcases how KD is the ultimate convenient dish for every occasion and, most of all, encourages fans to feed the real you."

Today, Canadians feel like they have more responsibilities and less time to be their most authentic selves. To support fans in those moments where life takes over, KD is introducing Cancel Coverage – a one-of-a-kind fund designed to help Canadians to foster the joy of missing out by covering restaurant reservation cancellation fees.

For the next month, the first 500 Canadians who upload their cancellation fee receipt on kdcancelcoverage.ca can receive a partial reimbursement up to $25 on a first come, first served basis. *Terms and conditions may apply*

