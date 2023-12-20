KBL Acquires Canadian Environmental Service Assets from a Major Waste Management and Environmental Infrastructure Company

KBL Corporation Ltd. establishes Western Canadian platform for Environmental Solutions

LEDUC, AB, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - KBL Corporation Ltd. ("KBL"), a leading environmental solutions and sustainability initiatives company, today announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed the acquisition of the Project Management division of a Canadian publicly traded corporation. This strategic acquisition strengthens KBL's geographic reach across Western Canada by enhancing its commitment to delivering safe and exceptional service to regions of Canada.

Strategic Expansion

The transaction represents a significant milestone in KBL's growth. With this expansion, KBL offers a broader range of services and solutions to its clients throughout Northern and Western Canada, solidifying its standing as a leader in the environmental industry. This transformative acquisition enhances KBL through the addition of:

Technical staff skilled in executing complex environmental projects;

More than 1,400 service assets;

Five bioremediation facilities;

One hazardous waste transfer facility; and

Three new regions throughout Western Canada including British Columbia , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

Our new team of experienced professionals have executed on some of the largest and most complex environmental projects across Canada. Our expanded project offering now includes:

Demolition and Decommissioning : Large and small building and facility decommissioning, including the removal of hazardous materials, asset recovery and recycling.

: Large and small building and facility decommissioning, including the removal of hazardous materials, asset recovery and recycling. Remediation and Reclamation : Removal and clean-up of contaminants on site.

: Removal and clean-up of contaminants on site. Water Management Services : Water/sludge treatment and management for major infrastructure upgrade projects including LNG early works, facility expansions, dam construction and upgrades and large tunneling projects.

: Water/sludge treatment and management for major infrastructure upgrade projects including LNG early works, facility expansions, dam construction and upgrades and large tunneling projects. Dredging and Dewatering : Municipal and industrial dredging and dewatering management to save companies significant time and energy by reducing waste disposal needs.

: Municipal and industrial dredging and dewatering management to save companies significant time and energy by reducing waste disposal needs. Sulphur Services : Sulphur block pouring operations at numerous large gas plants.

: Sulphur block pouring operations at numerous large gas plants. Pipeline Services : Integrity digs, maintenance, HDD program construction, HSE, geotechnical evaluation, abandonments and decommissioning.

: Integrity digs, maintenance, HDD program construction, HSE, geotechnical evaluation, abandonments and decommissioning. Watercourse Crossings and Realignments : Various projects in or near a body of water with the goal to minimize impacts on critical riparian, upland wildlife habitats, and sensitive/rare plant and animal species (including species at risk).

: Various projects in or near a body of water with the goal to minimize impacts on critical riparian, upland wildlife habitats, and sensitive/rare plant and animal species (including species at risk). Environmental Management – Municipal solid waste, industrial and hazardous waste landfill construction, leachate collection system installation and methane recovery systems installation. Pond construction, liner installation and bentonite slurry wall construction.

Strengthening Partnerships

KBL's commitment to fostering positive relationships extends to the Indigenous communities it serves. Through this acquisition, the company looks forward to deepening its relationships with our current and future Indigenous partners.

About KBL:

KBL is a leading provider of environmental solutions throughout Northern and Western Canada, committed to shaping a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for Canadians. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and environmental responsibility, KBL is a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients in the environmental sector. KBL was founded in 2006 and employs over 400 people who are focused on delivering safe, unique and responsible ways to manage waste, industrial residuals and environmental liabilities. KBL's service offering includes environmental project management, a network of hazardous waste transfer facilities, bioremediation facilities, latex paint recycling facilities, logistics, and consulting services. We are strategically located with our corporate office in Leduc and regional service centres in Richmond, Calgary, Winnipeg, Whitehorse, and Yellowknife.

For more information about KBL, please visit www.kbl.ca

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Katie Oliver, Director Corporate Development, KBL, 780.452.7779, [email protected]