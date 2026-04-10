Kaymus Resources Inc. Announces the Passing of its CEO

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Kaymus Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: KYS.H) is saddened to announce the passing of Gordon Bowerman, CEO.

Mr. Bowerman was a founding member of Kaymus and played an integral role in guiding the Company's corporate strategy and stewardship. The Company extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Bowerman's family, friends, and colleagues.

The Board of Directors has initiated a transition process and will provide further updates regarding leadership in due course.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kaymus Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact Trish Olynyk, CFO at (403) 262-9177 or by email at [email protected].