Kaymus Resources Inc. Announces Board and Executive Changes

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Kaymus Resources Inc. (the "Company") ("KYS.H") announces changes to its Board of Directors and Executives.

Following the passing of Gordon Bowerman, Chief Executive Officer, the Company has made the following Board and committee changes, effective immediately:

Trish Olynyk is hereby appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kaymus Resources, relinquishing the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Don Poruchny is hereby appointed a Director.

James Glessing is hereby appointed Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kaymus Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact Trish Olynyk, CFO at (403) 262-9177 or by email at [email protected].