Kaymus Resources Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Kaymus Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: KYS.H) announces the resignation, effective immediately, of Donald Poruchny from the Board of Directors. The Company extends its appreciation to Donald Poruchny for his service.

The Company further announces the appointment of Patricia (Trish) Olynyk as a new Director to the Board.

SOURCE Kaymus Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact Gordon Bowerman, CEO at (403) 262-9177.