Kayan Health Partners with Predictiv Care, Inc. to Offer DNA-Based and AI Powered Medical Consultations

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") (CSE: DOCT) (Frankfurt: 7FM3), is pleased to state that further to its news release dated January 14, 2021, announcing its letter of intent with Kayan Health Limited ("Kayan Health"), Kayan Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Predictiv Care, Inc. ("Predictiv"), a personalized genomics technology platform aimed at empowering healthcare professionals with predictive medicine.

This partnership between Kayan Health and Predictiv will provide a personalized approach to predictive medicine and will significantly increase the patient-physician relationship by going far beyond medicine and healthcare as we know it.

Under the terms of the MOU, Kayan Health and Predictiv will collaborate to integrate their technologies delivering a range of DNA-Based AI-powered services ensuring that clinics and healthcare providers are better equipped to support their patients.

In addition to Kayan's AI-driven patient triaging platform, Predictiv will enable Kayan to offer a pre-diagnosis based on the patient's symptoms combined with their personal genome. This will provide the opportunity to identify at-risk patients early on and increase the rates of successful treatments. It will also enable genetics-based vital monitoring through wearable technology and medical-grade diagnostic devices. Patients are now empowered to enhance their quality of life by closely monitoring their symptoms and having secure, on-demand access to their physician.

Furthermore, Kayan Health's telehealth platform will assist patients with the early detection and diagnosis of more than 16,000 diseases, provide them with valuable information about their health and help streamline their communication with their doctor. Utilizing AI-powered services to connect data to real people, Kayan Health aims to democratize the healthcare system.

"Our goal is to empower healthcare providers and help them be more proactive and streamlined in their delivery of personalized care to their patients through innovative healthcare technologies. Our partnership with Predictiv is a key milestone in our journey in achieving that goal." said Ahmad Al-Hidiq , CEO of Kayan Health. "By providing healthcare professionals access to not just their patients' vital data, but also combining that with their personal genome would enable them to access insight they would have not been able to easily access before. Ensuring their patients will receive truly personalized care and health monitoring."

"Predictiv is today a leading solution in predictive and personalized medicine for healthcare professionals. Our mission has always been to prevent diseases that could be prevented by predicting them before the symptoms appear. This exciting collaboration with Kayan Health will enable our partners and users to go one step further by bringing them an all-in-one platform that integrates the tools they need to predict, prevent and monitor the health of their patients." said Sajung Yun, CEO of Predictiv. "This partnership will also make it the most complete and advanced solution on the market for predictive and personalized medicine. Our objective has always been to save 1 million lives every year, Predictiv and Kayan Health just made that objective closer."

About Kayan Health

Kayan Health's proprietary AI-powered health communications platform helps doctors streamline communications with their patients and remotely monitor them. Additionally, Kayan Health's proprietary platform allows patients to schedule virtual consultations with their physicians and communicate with them through chat, audio, and video calls. The platform also integrates with wearable devices and diagnostic tools that deliver both patients and doctors with greater visibility into the patient's health and provides them with proactive automated alerts such as elevated blood pressure and heart rates. Storing all this data in a holistic patient profile that is integrated with the clinic's electronic health systems – ensuring their patients' health records are up to date, accessible by all, helps deliver better care and enables clinics to generate more revenue.

Kayan Health's platform has already been deployed in multiple clinics in the United States and is projected to reach $5M in revenue by 2022. Kayan Health's proprietary platform was developed by the founders of HeyDoc!, a telehealth app launched in 2016 that had supported over 3,000 patients globally. Kayan Health is a privately held company based in Toronto, Ontario.

About Predictiv

Founded by Johns Hopkins researchers and serial entrepreneurs, Predictiv is a ground-breaking genomics-based solution aiming at reinventing medicine. Thanks to its unique technology, Predictiv is a DNA-Based digital twin for health that analyzes the whole genome of a patient to predict and prevent risks on more than 16,000 diseases, and to simulate reaction to 300 drugs. Enabled by our unique bioinformatics pipeline and AI engine, Predictiv has automated over 95% of the process and has by far the most complete solution on the market. By augmenting the capabilities of healthcare professionals and providing them an easy-to-use solution, we aim at integrating genomics as a part of their day-to-day approach for more predictive and personalized medicine.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade facemasks compliant with ASTM F2100 Standards.

For further information: Kal Malhi, CEO, 604-805-4602, [email protected]

