KAYAK data reveals Canadians are eager for the U.S. border to reopen with searches spiking 322 per cent on July 19

New data from KAYAK shows that Maui, Honolulu, Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles and Orlando are the top U.S. destinations Canadians plan to visit this fall

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, has released new data revealing Canadians are eager to set foot in the U.S. – and once they do, they're ready to have some fun.

Data from KAYAK shows the top travel destinations searched for by Canadians to the U.S. this fall include Maui, Honolulu, Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles and Orlando. After more than a year of staying close to home, it's clear Canadians are looking for a combination of warm beaches, bright lights and the entertainment of city living, outside Canadian borders.

While surveys have hinted at Canadians' willingness to travel to the U.S. once borders reopen, KAYAK data revealed nation-wide excitement jumped on July 19, following an update by the Prime Minister to Canada's provincial and territorial premiers about the possibility of a Canada-U.S. border reopening in August. Here's what KAYAK found:

KAYAK saw a 322 per cent increase in travel searches from Canada to the U.S. on July 19 compared to the same day the week prior

increase in travel searches from to the U.S. on compared to the same day the week prior And, it seems like the feeling is mutual with searches from the U.S. to Canada spiking 194 per cent on July 19 compared to the same day the week prior

In fact, for each major government update regarding travel in June and July, KAYAK saw a steady trend in U.S. travel searches by Canadians:

When the government announced the date these travel changes would be implemented on June 21 , KAYAK saw searches to the U.S. spike 50 per cent that very day compared to the week prior.

, KAYAK saw searches to the U.S. spike that very day compared to the week prior. Continuing the trajectory, when the Canadian government announced that fully vaccinated travellers eligible to enter Canada would not be subject to the federal quarantine requirement or stay at a government-authorized hotel on July 5 , travel searches from the U.S. to Canada increased 12 per cent compared to the same day one week prior, while searches from Canada to the U.S. increased 24 per cent compared to the same day one week prior.

"Canadians are ready to travel again with both domestic and international travel searches steadily increasing since the beginning of May ," says Steve Sintra, GM and VP of KAYAK, North America. "In fact, domestic searches surpassed 2019 levels for the first time in June and have continued to trend upward. While searches for international travel are still down due to the various restrictions still in effect, it's clear Canadians are hopeful as interest for international travel is faring better in recent days than it has in the last year."

While Canadians are eager to explore the U.S. this fall, KAYAK data reveals Canadian travel habits differ slightly from coast-to-coast.

Torontonians love city-living and are looking for bright city lights: Las Vegas and New York top the most popular search list.

and top the most popular search list. Vancouverites are looking to ride the wave. Despite the west coast having some of the best beaches in the world, Vancouverites are looking to trade in their local beaches for those of Hawaii with Maui and Honolulu among the most searched for destinations this Fall.

Despite the west coast having some of the best beaches in the world, Vancouverites are looking to trade in their local beaches for those of with and among the most searched for destinations this Fall. The party can keep going for Calgarians after Stampede with these deal destinations. The reinstated Calgary staple is just the beginning, with Calgarians looking to channel the same rodeo energy with top deal searches in U.S. cities like Nashville and Phoenix along with living the nightlife in New Orleans .

The reinstated staple is just the beginning, with Calgarians looking to channel the same rodeo energy with top deal searches in U.S. cities like and along with living the nightlife in . Montreal residents are ready to swap cobblestone for melatonin. Looking for a change of scenery from the architecture and cobblestone streets of Quebec , Montreal residents are planning for a warm oasis, escaping to the beaches of Fort Lauderdale , Orlando and Honolulu .

Looking for a change of scenery from the architecture and cobblestone streets of , residents are planning for a warm oasis, escaping to the beaches of , and . Winnipeg and Halifax residents have something in common – they're craving the nightlife. The residents of both Canadian cities are looking to shake up their routine and try their luck in the bright lights of Las Vegas .

As Canadians gear up for international travel this fall, KAYAK's Travel Restrictions Page details what is and isn't open right now including airports, hotels, bars, restaurants and even outdoor recreational activities, broken down country by country so travellers have the information they need before they arrive in a new destination.

For more on KAYAK's U.S. data trend outlook, check out www.kayak.com/flight-trends which offers additional insights into Canadian travel trends.

Methodology

To determine the spike in searches following the July 19 announcement, KAYAK considered searches from the U.S. to Canada from June 1 through July 19 for travel from August 15 through December 31, 2021. To determine the spike in searches from Canada to the U.S., KAYAK considered searches from June 22 through July 21 for travel anytime.

For province-specific data, KAYAK considered searches from Canada to the U.S. from June 21 through June 28 for travel this fall (September 7 through November 15). Additionally, to determine travel spikes around key government announcements, KAYAK considered CA locale searches made on (specific dates outlined below) compared to the week prior with travel anytime.

Specific dates include:

June 21 compared to the week prior for travel anytime in the future

compared to the week prior for travel anytime in the future July 5 compared to the same day one week prior for travel anytime in the future

