Kavango Basin Operations Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa, Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an operations update on the Company's initial programs opening the deep Kavango Basin in the Kalahari Desert of North East Namibia and North West Botswana.

"As result of ReconAfrica's successful financing completed August 20, 2020, the Company is now funded to initiate and complete its three well drilling program designed to confirm an active petroleum system in its fully licensed Kavango Basin. Although ReconAfrica and its contractors experienced various COVID-19 related shut downs during the spring and summer months of 2020, the Company is now making significant progress on executing the first drilling and seismic programs, to open this new sedimentary basin," stated Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer. "The following is an update of active and planned operations in both Houston, Texas and Namibia.

Crown 750 Rig Refurbishment and Shipping to Namibia by Mid-November

The Company's 1000 HP Crown drilling rig (Jarvie-1) purchased in Q1 2020 is near completion of its refurbishment and upgrades. Key components of the upgrades include, among other items, a rebuilt and certified 250 ton Tesco Top Drive designed for higher performance and an additional third mud pump (1300 HP) designed for greater safety and higher performance. The refurbishment and upgrades program, scheduled for completion by the end of October 2020, is led by Nick Steinsberger, ReconAfrica's Senior Vice President of Drilling and Completions and conducted by Henderson Rigs in their Houston yard.

Scheduled for departure mid November 2020, the drilling rig, ancillary equipment and a significant amount of spare parts will be shipped from the Port of Houston, Texas to the Port of Walvis Bay, Namibia. Expected time in transit is 28 days.

Drilling Program in the Kalahari Desert, Namibia, Target Late December

Spudding the important 6-2 well, the first of the initial three wells, is scheduled for late December, 2020. While there can still be some delays, largely COVID-19 related, we are confident any delays will be measured only in days.

ReconAfrica is receiving excellent support for all operations from industries major service companies, local contractors and local workers. Importantly, contracts for primary drilling services, which are now being awarded, will be provided by experienced international industry leaders, including Schlumberger and Halliburton. There is no hydraulic fracturing or other stimulation in the well program, as the targets are conventional reservoirs.

ReconAfrica will work with Namibian stakeholders and is committed to using local staff and service providers, when possible. As a result, 90% of the in-country work is being conducted by local workers and service providers, led by the Company's Namibian project manager, Pioneer Energy.

In keeping with all protocols outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessment and other pertinent regulations, site work for the 6-2 drilling pad and the associated working camp are proceeding on schedule. It is our continued commitment to adhere to and exceed all Namibian latest environmental laws and regulations. ReconAfrica is focused on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach to business.

Seismic Program, Conventional Traps

The Company's seismic program is progressing well, with the initial 450 km 2D seismic design now complete. The seismic Environmental Impact Assessment is now in progress and conducted by Dr. Sindila Mwiya of RBS CC, an experienced and well recognized third-party Namibian based environmental consulting company.

The open bidding process for the initial vibroseis seismic program is in progress with the award expected by the end of October, 2020 and initial execution of the program during Q1 2021. This 2-D seismic program is designed to delineate conventional hydrocarbon traps throughout the Kavango Basin.

The Company looks forward to active and highly successful operations in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, focused on establishing the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin as a major oil and gas province.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the timeline for completion of the refurbishment and shipment of the Company's drilling rig, the timeline for the award of service contracts to service providers, the Company's proposed exploration and drilling activities and timelines and the anticipated results of the Company's proposed exploration and drilling activities. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form dated July 27, 2020 available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO or Doug Allen, SVP Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (604) 423-5384, Email: [email protected]

