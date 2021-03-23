Katipult Technology Corp. Announces Expanded Commercial Relationship with Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity to leverage Katipult's technology offering as a digital complement to its capital raising and private placement capabilities

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year software license agreement and strategic co-marketing agreement with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ("Canaccord Genuity" or "CG").

The agreements support Katipult's growth and market expansion plans with a focus on strengthening its market position in Canada and expanding its presence in the U.S., UK and Australian capital markets.

This expanded commercial relationship serves to forge a productive relationship between Katipult and CG that:

Provides Canaccord Genuity with access to Katipult's software for deployment across its wealth management and capital markets businesses, which operate from locations in Canada , the U.S., UK and Australia , for the purpose of enabling CG to execute capital raising and related services in a secure digital environment;

, the U.S., UK and , for the purpose of enabling CG to execute capital raising and related services in a secure digital environment; Leverages CG's established capital markets expertise and international presence to support Katipult in its deployment of existing and new technology solutions for expediting deal flow, managing compliance and fast-tracking the delivery of services to clients; and

Fosters ongoing collaboration between Katipult and CG to support the continued advancement of Katipult's digital solutions, in support of Katipult's ambitions of becoming a leading global provider of capital markets software infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to solidify our relationship with Canaccord Genuity, a leading independent investment dealer that has deeply established capabilities and relationships in key financial markets across the globe," said Gord Breese, CEO of Katipult Technology Corp. "With this development, we expect to accelerate our strategic priorities to strengthen our market position, and ultimately create value for our shareholders."

"Katipult provides a powerful, cloud-based infrastructure that will allow us to manage our private placement activities in a digital environment and improve coordination across teams and geographies, so that we can provide the best possible outcomes for our clients," said Pat Burke, President Capital Markets – Canada, Canaccord Genuity Corp. "We look forward to continued collaboration with the Katipult team as we increase our offering of secure, digital solutions for our employees and clients in this rapidly evolving marketplace."

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding strengthening Katipult's market position in Canada and expanding Katipult's presence in the U.S., UK and Australian capital markets, deployment of Katipult's software across Canaccord Genuity's wealth management and capital markets businesses, the advancement of Katipult's solutions, acceleration of Katipult's strategic priorities, and creating shareholder value, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Corporation's product, the Corporation will be able to recruit talented and experienced sales, support and other individuals required to execute the Corporation's plans, and that the Corporation's employees, consultants, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders will be able to manage successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, the financial and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned, especially in these uncertain times, not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

