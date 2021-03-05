Katipult Technology Corp. Announces Closing of Financing

CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated February 12, 2021, it has now closed its convertible debenture financing (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund Katipult's growth and market expansion plans, with a focus on strengthening its existing market position in the Canadian capital markets, and expanding its presence in the U.S., UK and Australian capital markets.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Corporation issued C$3.0 million of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), with no interest (0% coupon) and maturing five years from the closing date of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") at which time, the principal amount of the Debentures will become due and payable. Until the Maturity Date, the Debentures may be converted into common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.23 per Common Share. As part of the Debenture financing, the Corporation has granted warrants to acquire 12,000,000 Common Shares (the "Warrants"), exercisable at any time on or prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share.

No finder's fees, broker's fees and/or commissions will be paid in connection with the Offering.

Under applicable Canadian securities law, the Debentures, the Warrants and the underlying Common Shares to be issued pursuant thereto will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance of the Debentures and the Warrants.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the growth and market expansion plans of the Corporation and the use of proceeds therefrom constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to execute on its growth and market expansion plans, the Corporation's anticipated cash needs, that the cash available to the Corporation is as expected, the Corporation's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Corporation's products, the Corporation will be able to recruit talented and experienced sales, support and other individuals required to execute the Corporation's plans, and that the Corporation's employees, consultants, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders will be able to manage successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the risk that the Corporation is unable to execute on its growth and market expansion plans, that cash available to the Corporation is not as expected, failure to manage growth successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, the financial and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned, especially in these uncertain times, not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Gord Breese, CEO, [email protected], +1 (604) 760-4000

