Katipult Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. ("Katipult" or the "Company") (TSXV: FUND) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held October 16, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta.

A total of 44,022,643 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, representing approximately 63.54% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forward at the meeting, including the appointment of RSM Alberta LLP as auditors and the election of all director nominees.

The Company unanimously elected Brian Craig to the position of Chairman of the Board. Marcus Shapiro, having served as Board Chair since 2017 will continue to serve as an Independent Director.

Incoming Board Chair, Brian Craig, commented: "Marcus Shapiro joined the Board of Katipult as Chair in August 2017 in the lead-up to the listing of the Company on the TSXV in November 2017 and has served with distinction. We thank him for this service as Chair. The next year will be an important one for Katipult and I am pleased to have been chosen to lead the Board as Chair at this time, and am pleased to have Marcus's continuing support on the Board. I should also like to thank Michael Sharpe for his service as Board Secretary since May 2019; Michael stepped down from this position on September 2, 2020"

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.



Forward-Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release, including statements regarding the future composition of the Board constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Company's product. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

