Katipult Releases Q3 2021 Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), provider of an industry leading and award-winning cloud-based software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

"We continue to execute our strategy to digitize and streamline private capital markets", said Gord Breese, Katipult CEO, "Our recently announced addition of Echelon Wealth Partners to Katipult's growing roster of customers along with Federal Government R&D funding support, are clear proof points of our progress and momentum in our vision to build a connected private capital ecosystem."

The following provides a summary of the results for the third quarter of 2021. The full results and related management discussion and analysis are available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

Q3 2021 Summary

Revenue

Subscription revenue increased 41.9% - from $301K booked in Q3 2020 to $427 in Q3 2021. On a year-to-date basis, revenue increased from $959K in 2020 to $1,214K in the nine months of 2021. Over the last several quarters, the Corporation has been focusing on the enterprise market and has made significant progress in capturing well-established, well reputed companies that can be used as references to spur and support additional sales.

Gross Profit

Gross profit percentage was 79.6% in the third quarter of 2021. The Corporation has been able to consistently maintain a gross profit percentage of close to 80%.

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Adjusted EBITDA losses increased to $415 in three-month ended September 30, 2021 , due mostly to the increased salaries, subcontractors, and benefits expenditures - as the Corporation invests in key employees - partially offset by an increase in subscription revenue.

Net loss and comprehensive loss

Net loss and comprehensive loss increased to $648 in the third quarter of 2021. The increased loss is due to the above noted higher expenditures in addition to a change in the non-cash fair value the Corporation's outstanding 2018 Debentures, and higher finance costs from the accretion of the 2021 Debenture.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities balance as at September 30, 2021 was $3.1 million .

Forward-Looking Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the increased or continued industry interest in the Corporation's product, converting existing sales interest and installations into revenue, generating new sales opportunities, building an ecosystem that will be acceptable, effectively and efficiently utilizing the Corporation's resource and the ability to deal with business disruptions or opportunities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward- looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's anticipated cash needs, that the cash available to the Corporation is as expected, the Corporation's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Corporation's product, the Corporation will be able to recruit talented and experienced sales, support and other individuals required to execute the Corporation's plans, and that the Corporation's employees, consultants, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders will be able to manage successfully throughout the Covid- 19 pandemic. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the risk that cash available to the Corporation is not as expected, failure to manage growth successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, the financial and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned, especially in these uncertain times, not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain Non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). "Gross profit", "adjusted EBITDA" and "churn" are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of Katipult's performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 MD&A available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and their reconciliations.

