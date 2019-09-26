Katipult Names ATB Financial To Client List

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Company"), provider of an industry leading and award-winning cloud-based software infrastructure for digitizing and automating private placements, is pleased to announce the addition of ATB Financial to its growing client list.

"We continue to execute our deliberate strategy at Katipult to move up market and to demonstrate our value proposition in the enterprise market. ATB Financial is another example of that strategy's success and we look forward to working with the ATB Financial team on their innovation plans" said Brock Murray CEO of Katipult.

Katipult previously announced it entered into a license agreement with a provincial financial institution for the deployment of the Katipult platform for a three year term on August 26th, 2019, without specifically naming ATB Financial.

About ATB Financial

With $54.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution. ATB was started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. It now has 174 branches, 141 agencies, a Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and mobile and online banking. ATB is fast becoming the digital bank and the bank for entrepreneurs, with more than 5,500 team members who love to serve its 770,000-plus customers in 247 Alberta communities.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a proprietary cloud-based software infrastructure to digitize and automate private placements, while providing best-of-breed standards for eliminating transaction redundancy, enhancing investor experience, and accelerating deal flow. We provide unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements. We have compliant platforms in over 20 unique regulatory environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the increased or continued industry interest in the Company's product, future growth constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's product will continue to operate as expected, and the industry will continue to see value in the Company's product. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Brock Murray, CEO, bmurray@katipult.com, 587-393-3981

