Katipult Launches Enterprise-Grade Data Integration Capabilities to its DealFlow Platform

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that its private placements platform, DealFlow, has been upgraded with the addition of a new enterprise-grade data integration module – DealFlow: DataHub. This module enables users to securely link their backend systems with the DealFlow platform, allowing them to directly populate subscription documents with the latest information from their systems of record.

"We're very excited to announce the launch of the DealFlow: DataHub module. Our experience working with investment banks and broker dealers showed us that being able to seamlessly interface with their legacy systems of record is critical for helping them accelerate the pace of digital transformation. DealFlow:DataHub further amplifies the efficiency-boosting capabilities of DealFlow by removing yet another manual step in the private placements process. Not only is scalability improved, but there are also positive knock-on effects on compliance as data integrity and continuity are preserved," says Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

DealFlow:'s DataHub extracts large volumes of data from the commonly used systems of record in the industry, such as ISM or Dataphile. The data is then streamlined and used to populate the intelligent digital subscription documents that are core to the DealFlow platform. With the addition of DealFlow: DataHub, customers will no longer need to manually input or update the data that will populate the subscription documents. Further, DataHub will also enable single sign-on to the DealFlow platform, allowing users to sign on with their standard enterprise credentials.

Katipult's goal with DealFlow is to help institutions unlock the full potential of private placements by streamlining as many processes as possible. DealFlow: DataHub represents yet another step forward in that direction.

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

