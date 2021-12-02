Katipult Appoints Finance Veteran George Reznik to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that George Reznik is joining its board of directors and also assuming the position of Chair, Audit Committee.

"George's vision and deep expertise in finance makes him the perfect addition to our board as Katipult becomes the defining software platform for private capital markets," said Katipult CEO Gord Breese. "As a finance practitioner in both the boardroom and the real world, George will be a guiding force to help us scale our growth mission to make capital markets work better for everybody."

Reznik is CFO of Tantalus Systems with more than twenty five years of experience in executive finance and operations roles with high growth tech companies. He has extensive expertise in international corporate finance, strategic business planning, mergers and acquisitions, business restructuring and growth management, investor relations, and operational management. Prior to joining Tantalus, Reznik was CFO and Corporate Secretary of Intrinsyc Technologies until its acquisition by Lantronix, CFO of DDS Wireless, CFO and COO of Infowave Software, and the Vice President of Finance at Pivotal Corporation where he played a leadership role through its IPO on Nasdaq and its subsequent rapid business growth.

Reznik previously was the Corporate Finance Valuation Practice Leader of Deloitte based in Canada and the UK. Mr. Reznik is a Chartered Professional Accountant – Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA), a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from the University of Manitoba. He is the Chair of the BC Hi Tech CFO Council and was the recipient of the BC Public Company CFO of the Year award.

"Without a doubt, the capital markets are ripe for digital transformation, and Katipult is at the forefront of enabling dramatically improved private capital deal flow," said George Reznik. "I know Katipult is truly an innovator in the financial markets and I'm thrilled to join their team."

Mr. Reznik's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Katipult

Katipult ( www.katipult.com ) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding potential revenue growth constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company will be able to successfully establish a market demand for the product, and increase revenue. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the Company will not be able to, establish a market demand, or successfully grow revenues. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Gord Breese, CEO, [email protected], +1 (604) 760-4000

Related Links

https://www.katipult.com

