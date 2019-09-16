Katipult Announces Changes to Officer Roles and Adds Experienced Product Leader to Executive Team

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Company"), provider of an industry leading, cloud-based software infrastructure for digitizing and automating private placements, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Cadieux (formerly the Company's Chief Information Officer) to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval.

Ben Cadieux has been instrumental since [2014] in being the architect of the award-winning Katipult Platform and in leading technical development of the platform. At the same time, Doug Mclean, CTO since the Company's listing in 2017, now steps down as an officer, but will remain with the Company in a part time capacity, focusing his efforts on special projects and product innovation. Katipult CEO, Brock Murray, stated: "We are delighted to recognize Ben's key contribution to our business and the technology success of the Katipult Platform by appointing him as Chief Technology Officer. We know that under Ben's stewardship the Katipult platform will continue to develop and maintain its reputation as a robust, cutting edge software infrastructure on which our clients can rely. We also thank Doug for his contribution as an officer since 2017 and are delighted that he remains with the Company in a reduced capacity to assist with special projects as they arise"

In addition, Katipult is delighted to welcome Raul Nemes to the newly-appointed role of VP Product. Mr. Nemes assumed the position September 3rd, 2019.

Raul Nemes is a 20+ year product design, product management, and leadership veteran who will be responsible for developing a strong product culture, product team, and for driving product vision and strategy. Mr. Nemes has a varied background that spans several industries including Dentistry, Radiology, Education, Unified Communications, Oil and Gas, and Defense. He has held lead design and leadership roles with companies including SMART Technologies and General Dynamics. His products are currently in use in classrooms, board rooms, hospitals, clinics and military vehicles throughout North America and the world.

Prior to joining Katipult Mr. Nemes was Director of Product at Curve Dental (cloud-based dental practice management software acquired by Battery Ventures in 2018) where he oversaw product vision and strategy and lead product and project management, user experience, quality assurance, and business intelligence.

"We are excited to strengthen our team with Raul whose extensive leadership experience in product management and proven track record will be invaluable in our growth strategies. We look forward to leveraging Raul's unique skill-sets and working closely with him to build value for our shareholders." said Brock Murray, CEO of Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a proprietary cloud-based software infrastructure to digitize and automate private placements, while providing best-of-breed standards for eliminating transaction redundancy, enhancing investor experience, and accelerating deal flow. We provide unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements. We have compliant platforms in over 20 unique regulatory environments.

