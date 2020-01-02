Katipult Announces Appointment of Seasoned Tech Executive as President and Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Company"), provider of an industry leading, cloud-based software infrastructure for digitizing and automating private placements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gord Breese to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 6th, 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

In addition, Mr Breese will be joining the Board as a Director of the Company, also effective January 6th, 2020 and also subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Breese brings to Katipult extensive leadership experience in business software and a proven track record of driving transformative growth and building value at high growth tech firms including ServiceMax, SAP, Business Objects, Apple and Oracle. He was part of the leadership team that took Pivotal Software public and played a key role in expanding Business Objects' global footprint, prior to its acquisition by SAP.

Mr Brock Murray, Katipult's Co-Founder and President & Chief Executive Officer since the Company listed on TSXV in November 2017, will continue as a full time executive with the Company in the newly created role of Head of Global Development, and remains a Director.

Commenting on the appointment, Board Chair Marcus Shapiro said: "We are delighted to have attracted a seasoned tech executive of the calibre of Gord Breese to lead the next stage of Katipult's development. Since its listing in late 2017, the Company has posted seven consecutive quarters of increased subscription revenues, attracted enterprise customers such as ATB Financial, and recruited experienced tech investors to Katipult. In Gord Breese, with his background, and his proven track record of success in growing software companies, the Board is confident that Katipult has chosen a uniquely qualified business leader. I am also delighted that Brock Murray remains fully committed to the business in his new role of Head of Global Development."

Brock Murray, Co-Founder of Katipult and outgoing CEO, said: "The Katipult team is ecstatic to have attracted a proven executive to our leadership team in Gord Breese. We initiated a deliberate strategy in 2019 to bolster our management team in order to build on our successes to date, and accelerate growth in the coming years. The decision to recruit a new CEO was predicated on our ability to find the right candidate and we are confident Gord Breese is that individual. I personally look forward to working alongside Gord in a new role that I feel I can add the most value to the business and our shareholders."

Gord Breese commented: "Digital transformation is going to significantly change the landscape in private capital markets in the next 5 years, and I am excited to join this company that is positioned so well to capitalize on the market opportunity. Katipult has built an impressive foundation as a business with an incredible product, a great business model, a strong team, an attentive board of directors, and a global client base. I look forward to formally commencing my new role in 2020 with Katipult and leading the company through the next phase of growth."

As part of his compensation, Mr. Breese has been granted options over 3,500,000 shares in the Company at an exercise price of 20 cents and vesting over 4 years. These options are granted from existing shares in the Company by the Company's two Co-Founders, Brock Murray and Pheak Meas, equally.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a proprietary cloud-based software infrastructure to digitize and automate private placements and is a white label platform for various alternative investments, providing best-of-breed standards for eliminating transaction redundancy, enhancing investor experience, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements. The Company's clients have compliant platforms operational in over 20 unique regulatory environments.

