Katipult and VoPay Join Forces to Deliver Advanced Payment Processing For Capital Markets

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with VoPay to digitize online payments with speed, transparency and traceability for its SaaS deal management platform.

Katipult's mission is to simplify and modernize private capital markets and this agreement with VoPay enables enhanced, real time payments across multiple channels including ACH, EFT, wire and credit card. The integrated payment capability allows Katipult to better serve its US and Canadian customers and will generate incremental transactional revenue for Katipult.

Along with its VoPay partnership, Katipult is announcing new product enhancements including:

Auto-Invest: Investors can now automate their participation in deals by toggling "set and forget" preferences. Participation can be optimally tailored to the investors individual preferences without needing to be online the moment new investment offerings become available.

Repayments: Issuers can now automate the capital return process including interest and dividend payments. Issuers simply define capital return rules and Katipult automatically processes these for investor accounts with comprehensive reporting via the investor portal.

"Working closely with a payment processing leader allows Katipult to deliver greater value to our customers. By integrating payments and reconciliation into the Katipult offering, we are able to provide a seamless experience for investors and issuers alike" said Katipult CEO Gord Breese. "This agreement with VoPay is a significant step in eliminating the traditional inefficiencies, friction and cost in payment processing for private capital transactions."

"Katipult is a clear market innovator in digitizing private capital markets", said Hamed Arbabi, VoPay CEO, "VoPay is excited to work with Katipult in this innovative integration of our respective technologies."

About VoPay

VoPay is a leading-edge payment technology solution providing payments as a service through a single API integration. Our secure technology seamlessly connects SaaS providers to the banking and payment ecosystem enabling them to process fast, data-rich and efficient open banking payments. The company has one goal: to eliminate all payment inefficiencies, so businesses can focus on what they do best in today's fast-paced digital economy. Discover the art of seamless and secure bank payments at: vopay.com

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the ability of Katipult to better serve its customers through an integrated payment capability, constitutes forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's ability to successfully integrate the new payment capability, the Corporation's, product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Corporation's product, the Corporation will be able to recruit talented and experienced sales, support and other individuals required to execute the Corporation's plans, and that the Corporation's employees, consultants, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders will be able to manage successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to successfully integrate the new payment capability, failure to manage growth successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, the financial and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned, especially in these uncertain times, not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

