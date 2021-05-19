Katipult Adds Fintech Executives to Leadership Team

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Church as VP, Product, and Stephen Donovan, VP, Customer Success to further scale Katipult's go-to-market strategy.

Mr. Church brings extensive experience in product management and a proven track record of driving growth and building high value SaaS software products within the financial services industry. Mr. Church was most recently VP Products at FINCAD, a capital markets FinTech vendor. Prior to FINCAD, Mr. Church was a key member of the product leadership team at Crystal Decisions, introducing the Crystal Analysis product line and helping the company become the fastest growing Business Intelligence vendor. Crystal Decisions was sold for $820M to Business Objects.

Mr. Donovan is a seasoned client relations leader who played a key role at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk) tailoring engagement strategies that helped customers maximize the value derived from Refinitiv solutions. Mr. Donovan led the Customer Success team for commodity and equity trading in the Americas, where he helped drive retention rates of 90%. Prior to his leadership role, Mr. Donovan managed a portfolio of customers across Canada including commodity trading, pension funds, and corporates valued at $550,000 MRR.

Mr. Gord Breese, Chief Executive Officer of Katipult, commented: "I'm ecstatic to have James and Stephen join the Katipult team and I feel we're in a significantly better position to service our customer base with these new additions. We're diligently working to add new customers in the enterprise segment, and adding experience and leadership to our team is a critical aspect of that strategy in 2021".

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the contributions of Mr. Church and Mr. Donovan to better service customers, or the ability to add new customers constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the anticipated contributions of the new team additions to better service customers and the ability to add new clients. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

