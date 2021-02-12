MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) is proud to announce that its President, Kathy Baig, Eng., MBA, ASC, was awarded an honorary doctorate yesterday by the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), a constituent institution of the Université du Québec that specializes in engineering education and research and trains one fourth of new engineers in Quebec. To present her with this honour, the ETS chose International Day of Women and Girls in Science, particularly in recognition of her commitment to diversity in the engineering profession.

"This is a great honour that I would like to share with all our teams at the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. With support from members of the profession, we have worked relentlessly to change the face and the culture of our organization over the past several years. This distinction is yet another recognition of our efforts and achievements," stated President Kathy Baig.

An inspiring career

Kathy Baig first got involved at the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec in 2013, at age 32, as a member of the Board of Directors. Three years later, she became President after being elected by universal suffrage of members of the profession. She is one of four women to have held this position since the OIQ's founding in 1920 and has held the office the longest, having been re-elected twice since 2016.

Under her leadership, the OIQ has developed and implemented the ENG2020 Plan and the ENG 20-25 Plan, to be a model for public protection in Quebec's professional system. This transformation has done much to restore confidence in the engineering profession in the wake of the Charbonneau Commission.

Her commitment to the advancement of women within the profession has also been notable. She acts in Quebec as a champion of the Engineers Canada pan-Canadian 30 by 30 initiative, which aims to increase the proportion of women to 30% of new engineers in Quebec by 2030. During her presidency, the OIQ has rolled out programs that promote engineering to girls (Women Ambassadors of the Profession program for secondary schools, Du Grand Génie program for CEGEPS), as well as a mentorship program for women engineering students.

Kathy Baig, an engineer with an MBA and governance certification (ASC), also makes a significant contribution as a member of the boards of directors of Engineers Canada, Via Rail Canada, the National Optics Institute, and Maison Saint-Gabriel.

Her remarkable achievements have been recognized by several other organizations in recent years. She was one of the recipients of a prestigious Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Award in 2019. Her accomplishments have also earned her honours from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Québec (Mercury Award for her leadership), Engineers Canada (Fellow), and the Canadian Academy of Engineering (Fellow).

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turned 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

For a quick update on OIQ news, join its virtual communities:

SOURCE Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

For further information: Patrick Leblanc, Senior Public Affairs Advisor, Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, Tel.: 514 441-3697 (cell)

Related Links

www.oiq.qc.ca

