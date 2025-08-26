TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Katherine Gibson, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY), is scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

A link to the live webcast will be available on RBC's website at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.html on September 9, 2025. The webcast will be archived for three months.

