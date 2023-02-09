Kathairos Solutions to bring 1,000 methane elimination systems to Alberta in 2023

Kathairos Solutions to bring 1,000 methane elimination systems to Alberta oil and gas operations in 2023 . Tweet this

Through expanding partnerships with producers and government, including $3.9M in funding from Prairies Economic Development Canada and $1.58M from the Clean Resource Innovation Network, Kathairos is proud to announce an intensified commitment to Alberta's energy transformation. The company will bring 1,000 methane elimination systems to Alberta in the year ahead – an unprecedented technology deployment that will eliminate an estimated 141,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Kathairos will partner with GreenPath Energy, renowned leaders in methane detection and quantification, to host oil and gas industry insiders in downtown Calgary. The event will showcase Kathairos' revolutionary liquid nitrogen technology, proven to power remote well site devices effectively, affordably and at scale.

"We feel an urgent need to focus our resources on Alberta at this time, given that regulations now clearly point to zero tolerance for methane venting by 2027, if not sooner," said Dick Brown, President and CEO of Kathairos.

The technology saw rapid adoption throughout North America in 2022 and exponential growth across Alberta, led by a series of forward-thinking producers including Ovintiv, Strathcona Resources, NuVista Energy and Kiwetinohk Energy.

The large-scale, 1000-unit deployment of Kathairos' transformative methane elimination systems will commence in March as a focused effort around the Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Rimbey regions. These areas are home to more than 50,000 well sites currently venting methane in their routine operations – a highly potent greenhouse gas.

"We inventory an enormous number of sites with pneumatic venting issues and stay well informed on solutions to abate the emissions," said Joshua Anhalt, CEO of GreenPath. "We endorse the Kathairos solution as it enables producers to meet methane reduction and elimination regulations now, and into the future as the targets tighten towards net zero."

The cost of implementing Kathairos' methane elimination solution for the average Alberta producer is less than the actual carbon offsets generated, allowing oil and gas producers to maximize the value of their emission reduction efforts, while focusing on the next great step in their decarbonization journey.

ABOUT KATHAIROS SOLUTIONS

At Kathairos, our name means 'clean air.' We are proud to champion imperative solutions that support today's evolving energy industry, and the people and producers working tirelessly toward a cleaner, greener barrel. Through our revolutionary liquid nitrogen-powered field technologies and world-class carbon accounting and reporting tools, we're on a mission to eliminate methane emissions from more than 400,000 remote well sites across Canada and the US. Learn more at kathairos.com.

SOURCE Kathairos Solutions

For further information: For more information or to attend the Feb. 21 event, please contact: Kelly Doody, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]