Kathairos Solutions and Doig River First Nation Embark on Strategic Environmental Initiative to Reduce Methane Emissions

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Kathairos Solutions, a leader in the field of clean technology for methane emission reduction, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Doig River First Nation (DRFN) and its economic arm, Úújǫ Developments LP. This collaboration is set to pioneer sustainable environmental practices while fostering economic growth and cultural preservation within DRFN territory.

Úújǫ Developments LP created by DRFN, embodies the Nation's commitment to harmonizing economic benefits with traditional practices, culture, and environmental stewardship. This Indigenous company stands out for its dedication to maintaining the Nation's identity and values as its foundation for all activities.

In a recent statement regarding the partnership, Kathairos CEO Dick Brown emphasized the urgency and importance of the collective mission. "We are honoured to welcome Doig River First Nation as partners as we expedite our expansion across North America. Together, we are establishing a new benchmark in environmental responsibility, highlighting the critical urgency in our collective endeavor to address the industry's methane challenges," said Brown. This collaboration signifies more than just the growth of Kathairos' technological footprint; it represents a firm commitment to sustainability and an immediate action towards the vital environmental challenges of our time.

A Union of Tradition, Culture, and Innovation

"Through our partnership with Kathairos, we are setting a new standard for how technology, culture, and environmental stewardship can coexist and reinforce one another," said Chief Trevor Makadahay of Doig River First Nation "Our focus on diversification, environmental stewardship, and maintaining DRFN's culture and rights aligns perfectly with Kathairos' mission to provide sustainable solutions for methane emission reduction."

Úújǫ's management pillars, including Nation ownership, partnerships, diversification, and a commitment to DRFN's culture and environmental stewardship, provide a solid foundation for this collaboration. Together, Kathairos and DRFN will leverage their respective strengths to protect the environment, promote Indigenous rights, and generate long-term economic benefits for the community.

Forging Pathways to Sustainable Development

This partnership not only aims to address the critical issue of methane emissions but also to create opportunities for skills development, employment, and youth engagement within the DRFN community. Úújǫ's strategic approach to investment and its commitment to operating sustainably align with Kathairos' goals for environmental innovation.

"Our shared vision with Kathairos is one of progress, respect for our land, and the prosperity of our people," stated Wayne Rothlisberger, VP of Business Development for Úújǫ. "This partnership exemplifies our mantra, Yideh dzęɁ Waghaa, 'For the future', as we work together to create a sustainable legacy that honours our traditions and embraces innovation."

Commitment to Environmental Excellence and Cultural Integrity

By joining forces, Kathairos Solutions and DRFN are demonstrating a powerful model for collaboration that respects Indigenous culture and rights while advancing environmental sustainability. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to responsible stewardship of the land, honoring the legacy of the Tsááʔ ché ne dane, and ensuring a vibrant future for generations to come.

About Doig River First Nation

Doig River First Nation, known traditionally as Tsááʔ ché ne dane, are descendants of the Dane-zaa peoples, who have lived in harmony with the Peace River region for millennia. With a rich history and a profound connection to their land, DRFN is dedicated to protecting the environment and fostering sustainable practices. Learn more at https://doigriverfn.com/

About Úújǫ Developments LP

Úújǫ Developments Limited Partnership is the economic arm of DRFN, focused on creating economic benefits in balance with the Nation's traditional practices, culture, and commitment to environmental stewardship. Úújǫ stands as a testament to Indigenous entrepreneurship and the power of aligning economic activities with cultural and environmental values. https://doigriverfn.com/uujo/

About Kathairos Solutions

Kathairos has emerged as the leading North American solution for methane elimination from pneumatics, with more than 1,000 systems in operation across North America and over 40 major oil and gas producer partners. Kathairos is proud to have helped mitigate more than 90,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions to date and is committed to solving the problem of methane venting from oil and gas well sites in the most effective, economical and scalable way, enabling producers to meet ambitious voluntary targets and regulatory targets timelines. Learn more at https://kathairos.com.

