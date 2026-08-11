KATE SPADE NEW YORK TURNS NEW YORK CITY INTO A SPONTANEOUS SEARCH FOR JOY IN THE FALL CAMPAIGN FEATURING NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, TYLA

"We often think joy has to come from something extraordinary, when in reality it's usually present in moments we almost miss," said Eva Erdmann, CEO and Brand President, Kate Spade New York. "This campaign is a reminder to look closer, be a little more curious, and share those joyful moments with others. That's what Spark Something Beautiful has always been about."

Kate Spade New York Brings People Together from Different Corners of Culture, Who Each Embody a Different Expression of Joy

In addition to starring Kate Spade Global Ambassador, Tyla, who recently debuted her new sophomore album A*POP, the campaign also brings people together from many corners of culture. Together their voices share today's cultural conversation – from music and fashion, to comedy, food and beauty – the campaign celebrates the many different ways joy shows up in everyday life. Each talent represents a distinct perspective, reinforcing that there's no single way to experience, or share joy.

Bretman Rock , global creator, entrepreneur and host of the podcast, Da Baddest Radio, named to the 2026 TIME100 Creators List

, global creator, entrepreneur and host of the podcast, Da Baddest Radio, named to the 2026 TIME100 Creators List Dylan Kevitch , TikTok creator known for viral prank calls and comedic content

, TikTok creator known for viral prank calls and comedic content Nick Kosir , meteorologist known as the "Dancing Weatherman"

, meteorologist known as the "Dancing Weatherman" Kareem Rahma , 2026 TIME100 Creators honoree and host of the Emmy-nominated, culture-defining @SubwayTakes, the viral New York City subway interview series

, 2026 TIME100 Creators honoree and host of the Emmy-nominated, culture-defining @SubwayTakes, the viral New York City subway interview series Julia Mervis , social media creator known for street-style fashion content, recently named as Cosmopolitan's Social Media Columnist

social media creator known for street-style fashion content, recently named as Social Media Columnist Payton Purther , social media creator known for fashion, lifestyle & comedic content

social media creator known for fashion, lifestyle & comedic content Sally Carden , social media creator known for her Vlogs and soon to be seen on Netflix's "Earle Meets World"

social media creator known for her Vlogs and soon to be seen on Netflix's "Earle Meets World" 4inthe5 (4 Girls in the 5 Boroughs of NYC), creator collective known for celebrating friendship and ambition within the streets of New York City

(4 Girls in the 5 Boroughs of NYC), creator collective known for celebrating friendship and ambition within the streets of New York City QCP – Gianluca Conte, social media personality and chef

– Gianluca Conte, social media personality and chef Ana Sofia, cook and food content creator

A Citywide Search for Joy

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the hero film transforms a simple game of hide-and-seek into an imaginative journey through New York City. Hidden surprises emerge around every corner, rewarding curiosity and inviting viewers to watch again to uncover new details. What begins as one small moment of laughter grows into a city-wide movement, proving that joy becomes even more beautiful when it's shared.

"Joining the Kate Spade New York family has been a pleasure. We loved creating this campaign together, it was exciting and joyful," said Tyla.

"Joy hiding in plain sight? That's basically my whole personality," said Bretman Rock. "I show up, I'm confident and bold, I've got my chickens--and it works. To me that's the campaign in a nutshell: you don't have to look far for something to smile about, it's usually right in front of you. I love that Kate Spade is encouraging people to be open to finding the joy that surrounds them. So next time when you're feeling down, maybe get up in a tree with your chicken? Period."

The Duo Mini Shoulder Bag Takes Center Stage

At the center of the campaign and the hide-and-seek adventure is the Duo Mini shoulder bag. Designed with Kate Spade New York's signature blend of optimism, versatility and playful sophistication, the silhouette becomes both the catalyst for discovery and a symbol of curiosity throughout the film. Duo Mini featured in the film is now available in seasonal colorways including Beet, Laurel Leaf, Smokey Petal, Driftwood, Hot Fudge, Pomegranate, Giraffe Haircalf and Hot Fudge Metallic in Kate Spade New York stores and online.

Beyond the hero film, the fall global campaign comes to life through social storytelling, creator collaborations, immersive experiences and interactive digital moments that invite audiences everywhere to join the search for joy. For more information, visit KateSpade.com and visit KateSpade.com.

Campaign Images & Video:

Key Visual Images: HERE

Kate Spade New York Fall 2026 Campaign Video: HERE

Credits:

Director: Rupert Sanders

Photographer: Grant James

BTS Photographer: Marcus Gustaffson

Creative Agency: Marcel

Production House: Wanda

Vayner Media: Social Content Capture

SHO+CO and UTA: Talent and Influencer Management

Public Relations: Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Music: Aaron Frazer - "Payback"

Tyla Credits:

Stylist: Katie Qian

Hair: Curt Cobain

Makeup: Saba Khan

Nails: Coca Michelle

Bretman Rock:

Stylist: Brian Meller

Hair: Angel Gonzales

Makeup: Nadia Tayeh

Hero Campaign Film:

Stylist: Angelina Vitto

Hair: Katy Mc Clintock

Makeup: Jenni Clark Keyes

Photo Credits:

Tyla x Kate Spade New York Fall 2026 Global Campaign

Bretman Rock x Kate Spade New York Fall 2026 Global Campaign

Dylan Kevitch x Kate Spade New York Fall 2026 Global Campaign

kate spade new york Fall 2026 lookbook:

ON MODEL: HERE

About Kate Spade New York:

Since 1993, Kate Spade New York has believed that style is a language of optimism, with the power to spark joy that spreads. Today, we're creating a world that feels uplifting, where luxury and warmth coexist. Our handbags, clothes, shoes, jewelry and more are classics with a twist, balancing craft with a playful spirit through thoughtful function, intentional color, and unexpected details--they're pieces made to live with easily and love endlessly. In everything we create, we ignite a spark, turning the everyday into something more beautiful. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

Media Contacts:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kate Spade New York