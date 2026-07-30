KATE SPADE NEW YORK ANNOUNCES TYLA AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Debuting in Kate Spade New York's 2026 fall global campaign, the two-time Grammy-winning artist joins the brand as a new icon to reach a new generation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kate Spade New York today announced two-time Grammy-winning artist Tyla as its new Global Brand Ambassador. The brand continues to inspire a new generation through its "Spark Something Beautiful" brand ethos, rooted in optimism and with the power to spark joy that spreads.

Known for her distinctive style, magnetic creativity and global cultural influence, Tyla embodies the spirit of Kate Spade New York--effortlessly bringing together fashion, music and individuality.

Behind the scenes image from the set of the 2026 fall global campaign. Tyla carries the Duo Mini shoulder bag in Laurel Leaf. Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

"Tyla radiates what Kate Spade New York is all about: joy, optimism, and a confidence that lifts everyone around her," said Eva Erdmann, CEO and Brand President, Kate Spade New York. "From her music to her personal style, she makes people feel something. That's rare. And she's doing it at a pivotal moment in her career--a new album, a new chapter, and the world watching. We're thrilled to have her with us as we spark something beautiful, together."

The partnership with Tyla will unfold across brand campaigns, social content and in-store advertising, with Tyla making her debut appearance in the brand's fall 2026 campaign. The campaign is centered around joy hiding in plain sight and includes nods to Tyla's new sophomore album, A*POP, woven into the creative with a signature Kate Spade New York sense of play. Throughout the creative, Tyla carries the brand's hero silhouette, the Duo Mini shoulder bag, in new seasonal colorways including Beet and Laurel Leaf. The new fall collection is available for purchase in August 2026 with additional styles launching throughout the season in Kate Spade New York stores and katespade.com.

The announcement coincides with Kate Spade New York's celebration alongside Tyla at a PAPER Magazine album launch event in Los Angeles. The brand will share additional campaign details in August.

BTS Assets: HERE

Photo Credits:

BTS Photographer: Marcus Gustaffson

Creative Agency: Marcel

Production House: Wanda

For more information visit KateSpade.com and follow along on social media by following @katespadeny.

About Kate Spade New York:

Since 1993, Kate Spade New York has believed that style is a language of optimism, with the power to spark joy that spreads. Today, we're creating a world that feels uplifting, where luxury and warmth coexist. Our handbags, clothes, shoes, jewelry and more are classics with a twist, balancing craft with a playful spirit through thoughtful function, intentional color, and unexpected details--they're pieces made to live with easily and love endlessly. In everything we create, we ignite a spark, turning the everyday into something more beautiful. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

Please contact [email protected] for media inquiries.

About Tyla:

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY® winner TYLA has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It's confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

TYLA's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY® Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA® Platinum smash hit "WATER," and the release of her seminal debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY®-winning hit, "PUSH 2 START," and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made TYLA the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard 200. With her highly-anticipated second go-round, A*POP, TYLA picked up where she left off. "CHANEL," one of the album's standout singles was an immediate pop sensation. It topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while TYLA's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted,Y2K-inspired "SHE DID IT AGAIN," became a disruptive moment, and amplified TYLA's commitment to the pop star realm. "IS IT LOVE?," the album's third single, earned TYLA her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.

SOURCE Kate Spade New York