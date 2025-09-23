KATE SPADE NEW YORK'S NEW CAMPAIGN, "SPARK SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL," BRINGS BACK ICONIC GEN Z "DUO" ICE SPICE AND CHARLI D'AMELIO, WELCOMES LAUFEY

KATE SPADE NEW YORK'S NEW CAMPAIGN BRINGS BACK ICONIC GEN Z "DUO" ICE SPICE AND CHARLI D'AMELIO, WELCOMES LAUFEY Post this

Set against the bustling backdrop of New York City, we follow our protagonist as she navigates on her own...until she approaches a street crossing. As her friends join her, their togetherness sparks a transformation of the crossing into a celebration of how even a small moment of connection can spark something beautiful.

"At Kate Spade New York, we believe that the little moments shared together are what truly brighten life," said Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Like the Duo Bag, our campaign stars reflect uniqueness and versatility—yet shine brightest together. At its heart, this campaign is about how showing up for each other can transform even the simplest moments into something extraordinary."

The campaign introduces Laufey, whose wit, charm, and artistry resonate deeply with Gen Z audiences, alongside returning campaign stars Ice Spice and Charli D'Amelio, and model Reign Judge. Though distinct in personality, together the group reflects the power of connection (and the versatility of Kate Spade New York's newest hero, the Duo Bag). They each demonstrate the ability to transform the everyday into something extraordinary.

"Music has always been about connection for me—whether it's with the audience at a concert or the people closest to me in my everyday life," says Laufey. "What drew me to this Kate Spade New York campaign is how it captures the beauty of those small, shared moments. I love the idea that friendship can turn something as simple as crossing the street into something magical—that really resonates with how I see the world."

"I've always admired Kate Spade New York for creating designs that feel bold, universal and chic all at once," says Ice Spice. "Being part of this campaign felt natural because it's about the people who bring joy to your life and make you feel good. For me, that's my friends. It's no secret that behind every successful woman is her girlfriends hyping her up in the group chat."

"I'm so happy to be working with Kate Spade New York again," says Charli D'Amelio. "This campaign celebrates togetherness, and that means a lot to me because my friends are truly my support system through everything. In the busiest moments of my career, they're the ones who bring me back to myself and remind me what's important. I love that Kate Spade New York is shining a light on the fact that life is better when we are together."

At the heart of the Fall campaign is the Duo Bag—a multi-tasking essential designed for infinite possibilities. With four ways to wear it (as a shoulder bag, crossbody, clutch, or belt bag), Duo is as versatile as the women who carry it. The Fall/Holiday 2025 collection features Duo in eye-catching colorways—Cashew Milk, Black, Leopard Multi, Dried Thyme, Lime Slice, Cinder Grey, and Burnt Sage—alongside holiday-ready hues like Milk Glass, Red Jam, Leopard Haircalf, and Nightshade. Prices range from $298–$348, with new styles continuing to roll out throughout the season in stores and online.

The Fall 2025 collection will be available to shop beginning September 23, 2025, with new styles rolling out throughout the season in Kate Spade New York stores and online. The campaign will launch across Kate Spade New York's channels beginning the same day and run through February 2026.

About Kate Spade New York:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

