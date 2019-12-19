Katanga Mining Completes Rights Offering

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") announces today that it has completed its previously announced CDN$7,678,388,000 offering (the "Rights Offering") of rights ("Rights") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares").

In connection with the completion of the Rights Offering and pursuant to the exercise of Rights, the Company issued an aggregate of 59,292,571,428 Common Shares from treasury. Shareholders of the Company, other than Glencore plc (together with its affiliates, "Glencore"), subscribed for 68,746,113 Common Shares under the Rights Offering, for gross proceeds of CDN$8,902,622.

Glencore provided a standby commitment in respect of the Rights Offering and, in accordance with the standby commitment, accepted 59,223,825,315 Common Shares issued from treasury under the Rights Offering and a cash payment of CDN$8,902,622 as repayment for US$5.8 billion of debt owed to Glencore under the Glencore loan facilities. The remaining amount of the debt owed to Glencore, being approximately US$1.5 billion, is being retained by the Company. Prior to the Rights Offering, Glencore owned approximately 86.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Pursuant to a standby commitment provided by Glencore, all Common Shares available for purchase under the Rights Offering, not otherwise acquired by shareholders of the Company, were acquired by Glencore. As a result, Glencore acquired an additional 59,223,825,315 Common Shares under the Rights Offering and owns 99.5% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding Common Shares.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Limited operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

