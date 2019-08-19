Katanga Announces Passing of Board Member Terry Robinson

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) announces that Terry Robinson, a member of its Board of Directors, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.

"Terry was a valued member of the Board, colleague and friend, and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing," said Hugh Stoyell, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of Katanga and the entire team, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Terry's family."

A member of Katanga's board of directors since January 2008, Mr. Robinson also served as a non-executive director of Evraz plc, a metals and mining company (steel, vanadium, coal and iron ore), from April 2005 to May 2015, as a senior non-executive director of Highland Gold Mining Ltd., a gold producing company, since July 2008 and as a non-executive director and chairman of the Board of Directors and member of audit committee of PJSC Raspadskaya, a coal producer in Russia, since May 2013

The Board of Directors of Katanga will consider its options regarding the replacement for Mr. Robinson and an announcement will be made in due course.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Limited operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

