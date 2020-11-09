MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - During this past year, Canadians are more aware of what they are eating than ever before, and for many of us, there is a constant battle between the pull of comfort food and the desire to eat healthier. Kashi* understands that sometimes life gets in the way of our best intentions and is launching #FullOfLife, an integrated communications campaign to remind Canadians that small, simple choices can make a big difference in staying committed to mindful intentions. The campaign will reach Canadians in stores, through social channels, via traditional media, and will also feature innovative new product introductions that help propel good eating habits. Working with Tessa Virtue – Canadian Ice Dancing Olympic Gold and Silver medalist – #FullOfLife is on a mission to bring delicious and diverse plant-based ingredients to more people, making it easier to fulfill our journey towards living well.

Now retired from Ice Dancing, Tessa is moving onto the next chapter of her life and is working on achieving her MBA. "After so many years as a regimented, focused athlete, I try my best to find balance nowadays. I certainly feel energized when I eat healthier and exercise, but it's also important to incorporate some treats, too," says Tessa Virtue, who along with partner, Scott Moir, is the most decorated Olympic figure skater of all time. "What I love about Kashi is their variety of products are made with simple, natural, plant-based ingredients that taste great. It makes it easy to be mindful. Whether I'm enjoying breakfast or satisfying my on-the-go snack craving ... Kashi has me covered."

Leading a Journey towards Feeling #FullOfLife

Just as everyone approaches living well in their own way, #FullOfLife will approach Canadians in different ways to make a meaningful connection. As the face of the campaign, Tessa Virtue will appear on in-store signage and on Kashi's social media channels. She will also host an Instagram Live session on @tessavirtue17 this Tuesday, November 10 at 7pm, where she will share her own tips on leading a more mindful lifestyle and her personal recipe for success. Other campaign elements include ongoing #FullOfLife social content, upbeat videos and shoppable assets, and a national Public Relations campaign.

Rooted in Realistic Expectations

Today's foodies expect brands to be clean and minimally processed, with recognizable ingredients. Kashi products deliver on this, as its entire range of cereals and snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified and free from artificial colours. Kashi cereal and snack bars are full of nuts, seeds, and grains; taste great; and are easy to enjoy every day.

"It's all about positive eating," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President, Marketing & Nutrition, Kashi Canada. "Kashi provides choices that are delicious and made with simple, natural ingredients to help Canadians stick to healthy, mindful eating goals without sacrificing taste."

Innovation to Inspire Mindful Eating

Heading into 2021, Kashi is introducing several new innovations to inspire and enhance Canada's healthier eating goals. Here is a sneak peek at what is coming in the months ahead, and as with all Kashi products, all of these introductions are Non-GMO Project Verified:

Kashi Soft Baked Cereal Bars – This is a just-right snack for morning or afternoon. With no artificial colours or flavours, these Soft Baked Cereal Bars feature Kashi's proprietary 7-Whole-Grain Blend which delivers 10-12 g of whole grains per 35 g bar. The cereal bars are vegetarian and made with minimally processed and natural ingredients. Kids and adults alike will love the soft, buttery crust enveloping real filling in two flavours:

– This is a just-right snack for morning or afternoon. With no artificial colours or flavours, these feature proprietary 7-Whole-Grain Blend which delivers 10-12 g of whole grains per 35 g bar. The cereal bars are vegetarian and made with minimally processed and natural ingredients. Kids and adults alike will love the soft, buttery crust enveloping real filling in two flavours: Strawberry 7 Grain – Surrounded with a sumptuous filling of real pear, real strawberry, and real apple, the Kashi Strawberry 7 Grain Soft Baked Cereal Bars are a source of fibre, low in saturated fat, trans fat-free, low in sodium and contain 10 g of whole grains per serving (35 g).

– Surrounded with a sumptuous filling of real pear, real strawberry, and real apple, the are a source of fibre, low in saturated fat, trans fat-free, low in sodium and contain 10 g of whole grains per serving (35 g).

Cocoa 7 Grain – Chocolate lovers rejoice! the Kashi Cocoa 7 Grain Soft Baked Cereal Bars elevate chocolate and alleviate guilt. A source of fibre, low in saturated fat, trans fat-free, and low in sodium, these cereal bars are made with real, Fair Trade cocoa and contain 12 g of whole grains per serving (35 g).

– Chocolate lovers rejoice! the elevate chocolate and alleviate guilt. A source of fibre, low in saturated fat, trans fat-free, and low in sodium, these cereal bars are made with real, Fair Trade cocoa and contain 12 g of whole grains per serving (35 g). Kashi Organic Cinna Loops Cereal – These little circles of goodness offer a light, sweet cinnamon taste and are low in fat, low in saturated fat, and trans fat-free. A source of fibre and 10 vitamins and minerals with no artificial flavours or colours, Kashi Organic Cinna Loops Cereal contains 25 g of whole grains per serving (40 g). Certified organic, this cereal also contains whole grain corn and superfood ingredients including whole grain oats and red lentils, which help promote meaningful nutrition.

– These little circles of goodness offer a light, sweet cinnamon taste and are low in fat, low in saturated fat, and trans fat-free. A source of fibre and 10 vitamins and minerals with no artificial flavours or colours, contains 25 g of whole grains per serving (40 g). Certified organic, this cereal also contains whole grain corn and superfood ingredients including whole grain oats and red lentils, which help promote meaningful nutrition. Kashi Organic Cocoa Loops Cereal: Add a little cocoa to breakfast or snack time with these delicious loops that are low in fat, low in saturated fat, and trans fat-free. A source of fibre and 10 vitamins and minerals, Kashi Organic Cocoa Loops Cereal contains 25 g of whole grains per serving (40 g). Ring in healthier habits with minimally processed and superfood ingredients including red lentils and real cocoa.

Look for these new innovations beginning January 2021, and current Kashi products across all major Canadian grocery and club retailers.

Share Your Journey

Kashi has long been recognized for its plant-based offerings, and the #FullOfLife campaign along with the new Kashi products offer a friendly reminder of how easy it is to refresh our eating habits, since they are full of nuts, seeds and grains. Canadians are invited to share their own mindful eating journey on social channels using #FullOfLife. For additional campaign activities, follow Kashi Canada on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, or check out www.kashi.ca for details.

"Kashi makes it easier to make good choices," continues Ms. Jakovcic. "After all, the more goodness Kashi puts in, the more goodness we all get out. That's definitely something to eat happy about."

ABOUT KASHI CANADA

Founded in 1984, Kashi is on a mission to help people achieve vibrant health through positive eating. As a natural lifestyle pioneer, Kashi is passionate about and committed to improving the health of people and our planet. By providing progressive nutrition in great tasting foods, Kashi inspires and empowers people to achieve optimal health and wellness, helping them progress on their healthy lifestyle journey. Kashi encourages people to live their best lives. To learn more about 30 years of Kashi's mission, sustainability efforts, values and roots, check out What We Believe on Kashi.ca. And, join the Kashi community online at Kashi.ca, on Twitter/Instagram (@Kashi_CA), on YouTube (Kashi Canada) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/canadakashi).

