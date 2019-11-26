Karin Kirkpatrick named one of Women's Executive Network 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women - Top 100 Award

Karin Kirkpatrick joins community of Canada's most influential women leaders, addresses systemic roadblocks to equality women still face in Canada

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce Karin Kirkpatrick, CEO of Family Services of Greater Vancouver has been named a Women's Executive Network (WXN) 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner, presented by KPMG.

"I'm deeply honoured to have received this award from the Women's Executive Network (WXN)," said Ms. Kirkpatrick. "Women--especially Indigenous women, women of colour, LGBTQ+ persons and differently-abled women--continue to face enormous barriers to advancement in leadership roles in the public and private sectors. WXN's recognition of women leaders exemplifies the fact that gender equality and diversity at all levels of leadership is absolutely essential to a fair and just society in Canada."

Under Ms. Kirkpatrick's leadership, Family Services of Greater Vancouver served over 12,000 individuals in 2018, 55% of whom were women, including many mothers and single mothers.

"As a leader, I am motivated every day by the clients we serve, and there is no question gender discrimination and inequality play a huge role in the difficulties our women clients face daily," says Ms. Kirkpatrick. "Women in Canada are more likely to live in poverty; experience intimate partner violence; receive lower pay; and carry most of the burden of caring for children and elders, among many other systemic roadblocks to equality, including accessing supports. These are the barriers we help support women to overcome every day at Family Services, and more than ever we are also advocating for systemic change to end gender discrimination and its devastating effects on the lives of women and children."

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN's Diversity Council.

About Family Services of Greater Vancouver

Founded in 1928, Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) is a registered charity that supports thousands of families and individuals across the Lower Mainland living in need, in crisis or with trauma. Our over fifty programs, services, workshops and groups help people build resiliency, develop skills and knowledge, and gain the confidence to make positive changes in their lives.

SOURCE Family Services of Greater Vancouver

For further information: Bre Hamilton, Marketing and Communications Manager, bhamilton@fsgv.ca or 604 723 9393 http://www.fsgv.ca

Related Links

http://www.fsgv.ca

