TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Accord Financial Corp., one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent commercial finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) has expanded their Canadian Asset Based Finance/Factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as Managing Director, Business Development Ontario and Western Canada. His responsibilities will include expanding Accord's brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. Karim will work closely with Accord's leadership team developing client relationships, leading new transaction opportunities and representing Accord at various industry events.

"We are excited to have such a proven, successful finance professional join our Accord team," stated Jason Rosenfeld, President, Canada Asset Based Finance/Factoring. "Karim is extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of lending to mid-market companies, including factoring and ABL. Our clients will enjoy working with such a personable and enthusiastic financial partner."

Based in Toronto, Karim brings expertise working with small and medium size companies facilitating a full range of corporate finance and investment banking services. His long career includes business development, expansion capital, factoring, and asset-based lending. Most recently with eCapital Corp. as Managing Director, he held key management positions at Wells Fargo Capital Finance and RBC Capital Markets, as well as Laurentian Bank of Canada. He is a graduate of the International MBA program at Niagara University and has an undergraduate degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for both small businesses and medium-sized enterprises, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities. www.accordfinancial.com

SOURCE Accord Financial

For further information: Jason Rosenfeld, 514.846.6867, [email protected]