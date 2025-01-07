Karen Yolevski joins Carson Dunlop as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Carson Dunlop, a leader in home inspection and property assessment solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Karen Yolevski as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. The companies under her leadership include the commercial inspection firm, CDW Engineering; a U.S. franchise network National Property Inspections Inc.; and a Canadian franchise network including Carson Dunlop Franchising and GPI Franchise Corp. (collectively, "Carson Dunlop"). Yolevski joins Carson Dunlop following her role as Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Brokerages at Royal LePage, where she led Royal LePage's corporately-owned real estate brokerages through transformative growth and operational success.

Karen Yolevski, CEO of Carson Dunlop (CNW Group/Carson Dunlop)

Yolevski's move into the CEO role marks a significant milestone for Carson Dunlop as the company looks to accelerate innovation, enhance client services, and solidify its leadership in property solutions across Canada and beyond. Backed by the strength and stability of The Co-operators, Carson Dunlop is well-positioned to expand its reach and deliver reliable, client-focused solutions. "Karen brings an exceptional depth of leadership and industry experience, combined with a strong reputation for driving growth and fostering meaningful relationships," said Alan Carson, company Founder. "Her strategic mindset and collaborative approach make her the ideal person to lead Carson Dunlop into its next chapter."

Yolevski is widely respected for her leadership and accomplishments across industries including real estate, financial services, and law. With extensive experience in executive roles, she has a strong track record of improving operations, fostering collaboration, and delivering results. Speaking on her new role, Yolevski shared:

"I'm incredibly excited to join Carson Dunlop, an organization known for setting the gold standard in home inspection and property assessment. Having worked closely with real estate professionals, I understand the immense value Carson Dunlop brings to the industry. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company's exceptional legacy, innovate for the future, and deliver even greater value to homeowners, commercial clients, inspectors, and real estate partners alike."

Alan Carson, who has led the company for many years, will remain actively involved, focusing on advancing Carson Dunlop's industry-leading education programs and ensuring the company's continued tradition of excellence in training and professional development.

About Carson Dunlop

Founded in 1978, Carson Dunlop is Canada's leading provider of home inspection and property assessment solutions. With a commitment to professionalism, education, and cutting-edge technology, Carson Dunlop empowers inspectors, real estate professionals, and property owners with trusted insights and tools. Their offerings include best-in-class home inspection services, inspection report-writing software solutions, the Carson Dunlop School of Home Inspection, and CDW Engineering providing assessment and engineering services to commercial clients.

Carson Dunlop operates under the ownership of Co-operators Financial Services.

