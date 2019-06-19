Karen Flavelle, CEO of Purdys Chocolatier, named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

Among chief executives recognized by employees in Canada, Flavelle received an impressive approval rating of 98 percent based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Purdys employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. The average CEO approval rating is 69 percent across the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on the site.

"We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. I recognize and deeply appreciate the strong foundation and supportive, family culture that we have here at Purdys as a result of our rich history," says Karen Flavelle, CEO of Purdys Chocolatier. "I truly believe in the importance of leadership getting out into the stores, onto factory floor and across every part of the company. This gives us the opportunity to cross-pollinate ideas, hear about opportunities and obstacles and create connections between teams. It also shows our employees how much we value their work and them as people."

Flavelle has been President of Purdys Chocolatier since 1997. Under her leadership, Purdys has grown from 42 to over 80 locations across BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario and been named an AON Best Employer nine times. Karen has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women and inducted into the WXN Hall of Fame. In recent years, she has received the EY Family Business Award of Excellence and a YWCA Women of Distinction Award, in addition to serving on many boards including the Young Presidents Organization and the Retail Council of Canada.

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

About Purdys Chocolatier

Purdys Chocolatier was founded in 1907 in Vancouver by Richard Carmon Purdy. With more than 80 shops across the country, Purdys is Canada's go-to destination for innovative chocolate flavours and gifts. Purdys chocolates are made daily at their Factory Kitchen in Vancouver, BC, using only the freshest ingredients sourced from around the world. Every creation at Purdys uses 100% sustainable cocoa, ensuring their cocoa farmer partners and co-ops are supported by programs that improve their profits and the livelihoods of their families and communities. Bestsellers include Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, Hedgehogs, Sweet Georgia Browns and English Toffee.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries.



Media Contacts: Kriston Dean, VP Merchandising & Marketing, Purdys Chocolatier, 604-301-4450, Kriston_d@purdys.com; Raichal Philip, Executive Assistant, Purdys Chocolatier, 604-301-4453, Raichal_p@purdys.com

