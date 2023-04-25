KAPOOSE CREEK SHARPENS STRATEGIC FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORUNITIES IN DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS WITH EXTENSIVE BIOTECH AND PHARMA EXPERIENCE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Kapoose Creek Wellness today announced a sharpened strategic focus on drug discovery and development, along with the appointment of three outstanding new directors to support the company's growth in the sector. Reflecting this commitment, the company is changing its name to Kapoose Creek Bio.

"Kapoose Creek's over-arching value proposition is that the next generation of medicines have existed all this time, hidden in nature, in undiscovered fungal chemistry. Working in partnership with McMaster University, we have developed a platform that revolutionizes drug discovery from nature. We couldn't be more excited about our potential, or the results we've achieved to date," said Dr. Eric Brown, CEO, Kapoose Creek Bio.

The company's new directors bring decades of experience in biotech, pharma and venture capital to the Kapoose Creek Board, where they join Brown, and Board Chair Sam Feldman. They include:

Dr. Armand Balboni is a partner, senior advisor and member of the Board of Directors of Bloom Burton & Co., a leading Canadian advisory firm that specializes in accelerating the path to monetization for high potential life sciences and biotech companies. He recently completed a period of active duty in the U.S. Army as the Deputy Director, Office of Regulated Activities (ORA), an 80-person team that provides clinical and regulatory oversight and advisement for more than 100 FDA clinical trials and all associated regulatory filings and approval processes.

Ms. Norma Biln has over 30 years of experience across a range of commercial roles at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Abbott Laboratories; has served as a director on the board of several biotechnology organizations; and has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women and a leading figure in the Canadian biotech sector.

Mr. Paul Petrelli is a biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry leader with a proven track record of success built over 23 years of experience at companies like GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Biogen and most recently, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which under his leadership has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in Canada. Paul's experience includes extensive product launch expertise, lifecycle management and breadth of understanding in sales, marketing, market access, medicine, government relations and regulatory affairs.

Kapoose Creek's drug discovery platform – unEarth Rx – is purpose-built to overcome historic limitations of natural product drug discovery. The platform features an AI-powered technology stack to access a world-unique fungal collection, sourced from a rich and biodiverse ecosystem on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, where Kapoose Creek operates an off-grid research station. Kapoose Creek's unEarth Rx technology stack is an integrated platform, developed by its partners at McMaster University, that dramatically accelerates the timeline of drug discovery to harness the untapped potential of fungi to transform human health.

"Following a comprehensive review with our new directors, Kapoose Creek is moving ahead with confidence and a sharpened strategic focus on building a leading-edge drug discovery company," said Dr. Brown.

Kapoose Creek Bio is a private company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit www.kapoosecreek.com.

For further information: INVESTOR CONTACT: Eric Brown, CEO, Kapoose Creek Bio, [email protected], 905-339-9140; MEDIA CONTACT: Francine Beck, Longview Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-725-3710