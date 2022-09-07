KANUK ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CANADIAN NATURE RESERVE ÎLE AUX POMMES - 3-YEAR PLEDGE TO FINANCE ALL OPERATIONAL & CONSERVATION COSTS

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal-based outerwear brand, Kanuk, announces a 3-year pledge to finance all operational and conservation costs for the Société de protection et d'aménagement de l'Île aux Pommes, a private nature reserve, to help ensure the vital biodiversity of the region is nurtured. This initiative is just the newest development in Kanuk's pursuit of ambitious sustainability goals.

For more than 50 years, Kanuk has been designing and creating outerwear conceived to shield against extreme weather conditions. Protective by nature, Kanuk's innate understanding of its natural environment informs the careful selection of materials, insulation and finishing used in the construction of the garments. This knowledge and appreciation that informs Kanuk's product creation also inspires respect for the environment, which is why the iconic Montréal-based brand is constantly and conscientiously introducing pioneering materials and methodologies that are gentler on the natural world.

The Saint Lawrence River is an essential and beloved part of the local ecosystem that contributes to both the climate and the identity of its inhabitants. In particular, Île aux Pommes has been protected for nearly 100 years in order to enhance the rich biodiversity and abundant nature, which had previously been at risk. Today, the small island hosts the second largest colony of the common eider in the St. Lawrence estuary each year. Kanuk's annual donation of $25,000 CAD will be dedicated to protection activities including, but not limited to, maintenance and improvement of marine and island infrastructure, ongoing presence on the island to manage activity and guarantee security, and raising public awareness about the importance of protecting biodiversity.

Since its humble beginnings, Kanuk's original boutique and workshop have stood the test of time alongside the brand's unbeatable craftsmanship. Sustainable by design, Kanuk is renowned for quality and durability, with each style coming with a lifetime guarantee and often being passed down from one generation to the next. The brand also provides free repairs and touchups as well as offering the Second Life program, which encourages clients to return their used Kanuk coat to be donated to those in need, in exchange for a discount on their next coat.

As part of the brand's considered approach, today, more than 50% of the collection is made with recycled fabrics, and Kanuk is steadily increasing that percentage annually with the singular goal of only selling garments that contain recycled and organic materials in the very near future. The choice of insulation remains the single most important aspect of every garment Kanuk creates whether it be the brand's signature synthetics that provide the greatest protection against humid conditions or the use of 100% Canadian Hutterite down that is traceable and ethically-sourced. In addition, Kanuk has fully withdrawn from fur, which had been a gradual process out of respect to the resource.

Kanuk's impactful eco-innovations extend beyond product to also include operations. Currently, the head office and all their factories are run on 100% renewable hydro-electricity and the brand aims to be 100% carbon neutral by 2025.

For additional information about Kanuk, please visit https://www.kanuk.com/en_us/.

