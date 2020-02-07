Kantar hires Cam Baskey as Vice President, Client Leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Kantar, part of one of the world's leading research, data and insights agencies, today announced the hiring of Cam Baskey as Vice President, Client Leadership.

In this new role, Baskey will be responsible for leading growth for Kantar's CX and CX+ business in Canada.

Baskey brings more than 20 years of industry experience on both the client and research agency sides of the industry including BMO and Maritz CX.

The creation of Baskey's role is the latest in a series of moves designed to strengthen Kantar's customer experience offer and partnerships with key CX platform providers. These alliances bring together Kantar's worldwide network of customer experience research with end-to-end platform implementation.

"Our clients are seeing the power of integrated brand and customer experience insights, and Cam brings Kantar a unique set of skills for implementing strategies from the boardroom to the front line," said Scott Megginson, President, Insights Division, Canada at Kantar. "His holistic view of customer experience, employee experience, and user experience will help clients to put these pieces of the puzzle together to build winning strategies."

