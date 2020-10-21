Kaneff Group of Companies Breaks Ground on Keystone Condos, an architectural masterpiece in the heart of City Centre Mississauga, offering buyers an unparalleled investment opportunity

Keystone was designed to cohesively fit into the evolving landscape of its surrounding neighbourhood. Built on the Cooksville Creek Ravine, residents can savour the beauty of nature with direct access to a network of tree-lined pathways and lush dynamic foliage, while reaping the benefits of modern convenience in this urban location. Minutes away from an abundance of fine dining, Square One Shopping Centre, Sheridan College and local gathering spots, there is no shortage of entertainment and amenities for residents to live their best life.

Kaneff has had an unwavering commitment to the community for over 65 years. Superior quality, meticulous attention to detail and outstanding craftsmanship reinforce its legacy as a leading developer in the Greater Toronto Area. This unmatched dedication was confirmed by the attendance of esteemed dignitaries to the private groundbreaking event, including Mayor Bonnie Crombie, former Mayor Hazel McCallion, and Councillor John Kovac.

About Kaneff Group of Companies:

Established in 1956, the award-winning developer and builder Kaneff Group of Companies has a long-standing reputation for designing and developing apartment buildings, condominiums, new home communities, retail plazas, office buildings and golf courses throughout Southern Ontario. The company focuses on creating highly desirable communities and GTA landmarks crafted to evolve and withstand the test of time.

