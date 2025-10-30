Kalos LLP Strengthens Eastern Canadian Presence with Jamie Windle to Lead Toronto Market

Industry Veteran Jamie Windle Reunites with Former Big 4 Colleagues to Launch Toronto Office

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Kalos LLP, a boutique financial due diligence and valuation firm, continues its notable expansion by attracting top M&A talent. The firm is proud to welcome Jamie Windle as their newest Partner, leading their Toronto office presence.

Jamie brings extensive knowledge and expertise, with more than 25 years of due diligence experience in all phases of the M&A transaction process. During his remarkable professional trajectory, Jamie has worked on 850+ deals in the construction, manufacturing, service, oil, mining, consumer products, and technology industries on both the buy side and sell side of transactions on targets and clients with $1 million to $2 billion in revenue.

Prior to joining Kalos, Jamie worked as a due diligence partner at a Canadian mid-market firm, where he led cross-functional project teams across many functional areas, including financial, tax, information technology and human resources.

"I've spent more than 25 years supporting clients on both the buy side and the sell side," says Windle, "Now I'm excited to carry the Kalos banner into Toronto and show the market how we may assist them."

"I'm extremely excited to announce Jamie as Partner and Toronto market lead," said Kalos co-founder Mackenzie Regent, "To reunite with Jamie, years after our time working together at a Big 4 firm, is a tremendous opportunity to strengthen Kalos' presence and bolster growth. We know our clients will appreciate the guidance that Jamie's wealth of knowledge offers from complex deals he's navigated during his decades in the industry."

Windle holds a degree in business administration and accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Canada as well as a US CPA licensed to practice in the state of Illinois.

About Kalos LLP: Kalos LLP is a Chartered Professional Accounting and Chartered Business Valuation firm specializing in financial due diligence and valuation. Kalos was named the top Transactions Advisory Firm in Canada in 2024 and the best Financial Due Diligence Firm in North America in 2025.

